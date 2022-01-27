Ouch! | Grizzlies Twitter takes potshot at Spurs and fans are firing back

After a Spurs loss, Grizzlies' Twitter decided to rub it in.

SAN ANTONIO — Talk about a low blow!

Following the Spurs' 118-110 home loss to the Grizzlies Wednesday night, the Grizzlies official Twitter decided to take a potshot at the Spurs.

Instead of winning with grace, Memphis decided to rub it in and let San Antonio know that all they have this season are losses.

Needless to say, Spurs fans are not taking kindly to it.

Here is a sample of fans giving the Grizzlies' Twitter account a piece of their mind.

This is your best playoff run? Sorry pic.twitter.com/l3KApeVJtZ — Tomi (@TomasLanterna) January 27, 2022

This is not the first time Memphis took a shot at the Spurs.

After the Spurs' first loss to the Grizzlies this season, their team's Twitter account gave San Antonio a jab on New Year's Eve 2021.

Memphis tweeted out a meme of their logo photoshopped giving the Spurs a toast in the form of an "L."

The Spurs will have a chance to exact a measure of revenge on Feb. 28 when San Antonio visits Memphis for their third meeting of the season.