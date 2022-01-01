Grizzlies' Twitter takes New Year's Eve jab at Spurs and Spurs fans fire back

That was not in the holiday spirit, Grizzlies.

SAN ANTONIO — The Grizzlies official Twitter account gave the Spurs one final jab before the calendar turned 2022.

Following the Spurs' loss to Memphis, the Grizzlies tweeted out a meme of their logo photoshopped giving the Spurs a toast in the form of an "L."

Needless to say, Spurs fans did not take the online potshot well and gave Memphis a piece of their minds.

Let them have their fun..the last time they pulled something like this they lost like 8 in a row. — Dr. Danny Sanders (@dannysanders80) January 1, 2022

They don’t get to celebrate like this often. It’s whatever — Abel D (@RodimusBowtieSA) January 1, 2022

Impossible to act like you’ve won something before when, well, you haven’t @memgrizz — Dean Martelli (@damartelli) January 1, 2022

🤣 and who are the @memgrizz and when was the last time they made any noise 😂 — Spurs4life//R.I.P #24/8 (@The1ndOnly793) January 1, 2022

And leave it to one Spurs fan to really give Memphis a taste of their own medicine with the ultimate comeback.

Spurs fans do not take well to outsiders trying to throw shade at their beloved team or at the Alamo City.

Recently, Heat's Caleb Martin shared his negative thoughts on San Antonio which led to fans piling up on him.