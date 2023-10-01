Grizzlies official Twitter trolls Spurs; Silver and Black fans are not amused

SAN ANTONIO — The Memphis Grizzlies' official Twitter account likes to rub it in whenever the team picks up a win during the season.
And the San Antonio Spurs did not escape its radar!
After the Spurs lost to the Grizzlies, 121-113, Monday night in Memphis, the Grizzlies' Twitter page trolled the Spurs on their loss with a graphic of an Aquaman action figure holding an "L" (it's supposed to represent center Steven Adams) and Ziaire Williams (aka "The Hydration King" because he drinks out of a massive sports bottle) celebrating the win over San Antonio.
"lol @spurs. hold dat," Memphis tweeted.
The pettiness!
Of course, this did not sit well with Spurs fans who made sure the Grizzlies' social media account got a piece of their minds.
Here's a sample of what fans had to say in response:
The Spurs will get another chance to avoid getting swept in the regular season by the Grizzlies Wednesday night in Memphis.
Currently, the Spurs are down 0-2 to the Grizzlies but both meetings have been competitive with the Spurs forcing overtime in the first meeting of the season and San Antonio erasing a Memphis double-figure lead in the second meeting of the season.
If the Spurs do win, fans may give the Memphis Twitter account a taste of their own pettiness.
If not, then expect the Grizzlies' Twitter to announce a win over the Spurs with a not-so-gracious tweet.
What do you have to say about this, Spurs fans? Let us know on Twitter at @KENS5, and at @JeffGSpursKENS5.