Grizzlies official Twitter trolls Spurs; Silver and Black fans are not amused

The Grizzlies' official Twitter account took a potshot at the Spurs following the win.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The Memphis Grizzlies' official Twitter account likes to rub it in whenever the team picks up a win during the season.

And the San Antonio Spurs did not escape its radar!

After the Spurs lost to the Grizzlies, 121-113, Monday night in Memphis, the Grizzlies' Twitter page trolled the Spurs on their loss with a graphic of an Aquaman action figure holding an "L" (it's supposed to represent center Steven Adams) and Ziaire Williams (aka "The Hydration King" because he drinks out of a massive sports bottle) celebrating the win over San Antonio.

"lol @spurs. hold dat," Memphis tweeted.

The pettiness!

Of course, this did not sit well with Spurs fans who made sure the Grizzlies' social media account got a piece of their minds.

Here's a sample of what fans had to say in response:

posting this after struggling against a Keldon/Vassell-less Spurs team is shameless — Bala 💫 (@BalaPattySZN) January 10, 2023

5 rings > to your 1 measly Division Champ banner 😬 — Raymundo 🌎 (@smexymundo) January 10, 2023

dw 🤫🤫 pic.twitter.com/SF8FkvXycW — Charles Bassey is him (@Zooocy) January 10, 2023

Y’all are mid… — NA1 (@A1nick1) January 10, 2023

Flexing a win against the 2023 Spurs without their 2 best players is nuts https://t.co/brl9p9vSCn — deuce (@deuceify) January 10, 2023

The Spurs will get another chance to avoid getting swept in the regular season by the Grizzlies Wednesday night in Memphis.

Currently, the Spurs are down 0-2 to the Grizzlies but both meetings have been competitive with the Spurs forcing overtime in the first meeting of the season and San Antonio erasing a Memphis double-figure lead in the second meeting of the season.

If the Spurs do win, fans may give the Memphis Twitter account a taste of their own pettiness.

If not, then expect the Grizzlies' Twitter to announce a win over the Spurs with a not-so-gracious tweet.