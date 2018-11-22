SAN ANTONIO — Final: Grizzlies 104, Spurs 103
Memphis's Gasol made both shots from the charity stripe in the final seconds to win it
In a game that remained close from wire-to-wire, it was the visiting Memphis Grizzlies who emerged with a victory against the hometown Spurs Thanksgiving Eve, winning 104 to 103.
San Antonio drops under .500 to 8-9 on the season before embarking on a four-game road trip with the loss. The Grizzlies, meanwhile, maintained momentum with their fifth straight victory.
Third Quarter: Grizzlies 81, Spurs 77
Tonight's game remains a close one as DeRozan racks up the points
The Grizzlies have shot 50 percent from the field compared to 41 percent for the Spurs, but San Antonio has garnered a 20-10 advantage in points from the charity stripe through three quarters.
Second Quarter: Grizzlies 61, Spurs 59
Grizzlies win second period of tight affair.
LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan and Patty Mills all reached double-figure in scoring in the first half, which was won by the Grizzlies.
Memphis outscored San Antonio 31-27 in the first half, but the Spurs' DeMar DeRozan leads all players on the court with his 15 points.
First Quarter: Grizzlies 30, Spurs 32
Spurs grab 32-30 lead after first 12 minutes
After being down 22-15 at one point, San Antonio rallied to a first-quarter lead, buoyed by eight points from DeMar DeRozan.
Davis Bertans already had a strong first quarter back from injury, chipping in six points of his own.
Pregame
The San Antonio Spurs are just 8-8 in 2018, but they've been able to maintain a home advantage, sporting a 6-2 record at the AT&T Center entering Wednesday's game.
For the Thanksgiving Eve matchup, the Spurs hope to ride that homecourt advantage as the 11-5 Memphis Grizzlies come to town. It's the Silver and Black's last home game before a four-game road trip.
The big question heading into Wednesday's game, set to tip off at 7:30 p.m.: Which Spurs team will show up? The team that beat the defending champion Warriors on Sunday, or the unit that allowed 140 points to a Pelicans squad on Monday?
Follow along here for ongoing analysis, reactions and updates through tonight's game.
