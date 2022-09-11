Grizzlies 124, Spurs 122: What they said after the game

"I thought our guys were fantastic against a heck of a basketball team," Popovich said.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are on a five-game losing streak after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies, 124-122, at home in overtime.

Devin Vassell and Jakob Poeltl each had 22 points to lead the team while Keldon Johnson added 16 points. Tre Jones finished with 11 points and 11 assists while Jeremy Sochan recorded 13 points.

The Spurs are 5-7 on the season and will next face the Warriors at home Friday night.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"Great game. I thought our guys were fantastic against a heck of a basketball team," Popovich said. "To play them the way we did tonight feels really good. You're always disappointed when you lose but there's so many good things. These guys are growing."

Poeltl

"We had a couple of chances to win the game but it just didn't fall," Poeltl said. "We got to learn from those experiences. We haven't been in those positions a lot."

Vassell

"We’re a young team. To play against the Grizzles, who is a great team, and to be able to fight like that and go into overtime with them is great. We had two shots that were right there," said Vassell. "It just shows a testament to our team and how hard we’ve been battling. We’re right there. We just have to stay together."

GRIZZLIES

Taylor Jenkins

“Obviously, compete is one of the standards in San Antonio. They get the right guys in. They’re going to set a tone. Young guys, Josh Richardson coming off the bench, Doug McDermott coming off the bench, they find Bassey, who gave us problems tonight," Jenkins said. "Then their starters; they have great chemistry. They ended up getting thirty assists."

Desmond Bane