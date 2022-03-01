Grizzlies 118, Spurs 105: What they said after the game

San Antonio ends its 2022 Rodeo Trip with a loss in Memphis.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs ended their 2022 Rodeo Road Trip with a loss to the Grizzlies, 118-105.

The Spurs finish the annual road trip 4-4.

Lonnie Walker IV led the team with 22 points. Dejounte Murray had 21 points and was ejected from the game in the fourth period after tossing the ball at a ref. Jakob Poeltl had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Memphis' Ja Morant scored a career-high 52 points in the win over the Spurs.

The Spurs move to 24-38 and will next play the Kings at home on March 3.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Grizzlies.

SPURS

"Ja Morant just kind of happened. He's a hell of a player, obviously, but there's no excuse we got to be locked on more on the defensive end of the floor. That's all Pop [Popovich] and the staff talked about all day. Transition and rebounding and I think they [Memphis] got all their points in transition in the first quarter," said Doug McDermott.

"Overall, they've done a good job. They improved as a team. Tonight, I was disappointed because we gave up 42 [points] in the first quarter. Mentally we weren't there," Gregg Popovich said.

"It's hard when the first quarter they [Memphis] score 42 points in the quarter. Just attacking us going downhill. He [Morant] played fantastically. Overall, I think we executed well towards the end. We just got to keep fighting," Walker said.

GRIZZLIES

"We, as a team, kind of struggled at times against the number one pace team in the league. But, trying to get to the next play, I thought Ja did a really good job. (Dejounte) Murray, All Star, has had a phenomenal year. I thought he did a really great job on him in a lot of different situations, especially the early pick-and-rolls," coach Taylor Jenkins said.