Grizzlies 112, Spurs 111: What they said after the game

The Grizzlies sweep the regular-season series versus the Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs saw their four-game win streak end with a 112-111 loss versus the Grizzlies at home. The Spurs lost the regular-season series, 4-0, against Memphis.

Dejounte Murray matched a career-night with 33 points to lead the team while Keldon Johnson added 23 points in the loss. San Antonio also had 14 turnovers.

The Spurs move to 31-45 and will next play the Blazers at home on April 1.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Grizzlies.

SPURS

"I was really proud of them. They just have to understand the mental part of the game and the physicality," said Gregg Popovich.

"It's part of this team. It's part of the character of this team. We got a lot of fight in us. We got a lot of young guys that have energy that don't want to give up on games. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough tonight," Jakob Poeltl said.

“We fought to the end," Vassell said. "It looked like the game could have been a blowout and we come back and keep fighting. We can't be mad about our performance."