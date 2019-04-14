Spurs-Denver Nuggets first-round playoff series at a glance

Game 1: Spurs at Nuggets, Saturday, 9:30 p.m.

Game 2: Spurs at Nuggets, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Game 3: Nuggets at Spurs, Thursday, April 18, 8 p.m.

Game 4: Nuggets at Spurs, Saturday, April 20, 4:30 p.m.

Game 5*: Spurs at Nuggets, Tuesday, April 23, TBD

Game 6*: Nuggets at Spurs, Thursday, April 25, TBD

Game 7*: Spurs at Nuggets, Saturday, April 27, TBD

* If necessary

(All times central)

Before leaving for Denver on Friday, the Spurs said the playoffs are different than the regular season.

The Silver and Black went out and proved that Saturday night, pulling out a gritty 101-96 victory over the Nuggets in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Seeded seventh in the West, the Spurs became the third lower seed to win on the opening day of the NBA playoffs.

No. 2 seed Denver was an NBA-best 34-7 at home during the regular season, and San Antonio (16-25) had the worst road record of the conference's eight playoff teams. But that mattered little in Game 1.

Down 97-96, the Nuggets had a chance to go ahead but guard Jamal Murray missed a jumper with 9.4 seconds left. LaMarcus Aldridge rebounded and was fouled. He made both free throws to put the Spurs up 99-96 with 6.9 seconds remaining.

Point guard Derrick White sealed the victory when he came up with a steal at midcourt and was fouled with 1.3 seconds left. White coolly sank both free throws to end the scoring.

"I was just trying to make a play," White said. "If I don't the steal, I foul him. So, either way, it was good. I was lucky to get the steal."

White, who made his first playoff start, scored 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting and added five assists and the critical steal. He also was a factor on the defensive end, helping hold Denver guard Jamal Murray to 17 points on 8-of-24 shooting. Murray finished 0 of 6 from the three-point line.

"Definitely a big win for us," White said. "It was a battle for 48 minutes. We knew that it was going to be tough, especially here on the road."

Game 2 is at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Denver. The series shifts to San Antonio for Games 3 and 4. Game 3 is set for Thursday at 8 p.m.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs' scoring with 18 points. Aldridge (15), Bryn Forbes (15) and Rudy Gay (14) rounded out San Antonio's double-figure scoring.

Gary Harris and Jamal Murray topped Denver's scoring with 20 and 17 points, respectively. Leading scorer Nikola Jokic finished with only 10 points but he still had a double-double, finishing with 14 rebounds and 14 assists.

Up by eight at the half, the Silver and Black led 72-68 heading into the fourth quarter. San Antonio extended its halftime lead to 12 in the third quarter before the Nuggets started chipping away at the deficit. The Spurs went cold in the third quarter, making only 6 of 22 field-goal attempts.

The Silver and Black led 59-51 in the first half after shooting 54.5 percent overall (24-44) and 50 percent (5-10) from the three-point line.

San Antonio had four players finish with double-figure scoring in the first half, led by Gay, who had 12 points and was 2 of 3 from beyond the arc. DeRozan (11), Forbes (10) and White (10) also were in double figures at the break. Forbes was 2 of 2 from the three-point line.

Aldridge sat out the last 6:37 of the half after picking up his third foul. White was whistled for two fouls in the first 2:22 of the game, but returned in the second quarter and was a key factor in the Spurs' push to take a 12-point lead.

Will Barton and Murray led the Nuggets' first-half scoring with 10 points. Jokic had only four points, but he finished the half with seven rebounds and nine assists.

Denver shot 42.6 overall from the field (20-47) and 15.4 percent (2-13) from beyond the arc in the first two quarters.