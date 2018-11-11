SAN ANTONIO — Motivated by two consecutive losses, the Spurs rode double-doubles by LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan and tough defense to beat the Houston Rockets 96-89 Saturday at the AT&T Center.

Aldridge led all scorers with 27 points and added 10 rebounds to set the pace for the Silver and Black (7-4). DeRozan finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Derrick White (14) and Bryn Forbes (13) were the only other Spurs scoring in double figures. White also dished out eight assists.

Houston (4-7) shot only 33 percent (30-90) and made only 9 of a whopping 41 three-point attempts.

The Spurs start a three-game road trip Monday in Sacramento and won't play at the AT&T Center until they face defending champion Golden State next Sunday, Nov. 18. San Antonio plays eight of its next 10 games on the road.

The game was the finale of a five-game road trip for Houston. (4-7). It was the Rockets' fifth game in nine days and second loss in a row. They started the trip with victories against Brooklyn, Indiana and Chicago.

James Harden and Eric Gordon led the Rockets' scoring with 25 and 23 points, respectively.

Houston edged the Spurs 21-20 in the third quarter, but the Silver and Black took a 72-71 lead into the final period. Aldridge and Forbes led San Antonio's scoring through three quarters with 15 and 13 points, respectively. DeRozan, who had six points in the first half, did not score in the third period.

Forbes scored 10 points in the first half to help the Silver and Black take a 52-50 lead at the break. Forbes had one of his best halves of the season, hitting 4 of 4 shots, including 2 of 2 from the three-point line. Forbes was the only Spur who scored in double figures in the first half.

Houston had three players in double figures at the half—Chris Paul (13), Gordon (13) and Harden (11).

