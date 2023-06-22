Popovich pays a visit to a new Wembanyama mural

The Spurs' head coach dropped in and met the artist, and Julian Champagnie got a new mural too.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs fans have more Silver and Black murals to add to their bingo cards this summer and one got a special visit from head coach Gregg Popovich.

A new Victor Wembanyama mural is ready for fans to flock to outside Southtown 101.

Painted by San Antonio's own Colton Valentine, it features Wembanyama with his out-stretched wingspan in a black Spurs jersey, splashed with fiesta colors.

Even Popovich stopped by to take a look at Valentine's work.

Wembanyama fever is taking over the city and this new mural of the 19-year-old basketball star shows how much the fans are supporting him.

The mural is located at 101 Pereida St., 78210.

Julian Champagnie gets a mural

Add another to the Spurs mural of Rudy's Seafood Restaurant on the Southside of San Antonio.

A new Julian Champagnie mural is ready for fans. It was made by San Antonio's own artist Nik Soupè and you can even find a Wembanyama mural there as well.

"Champagnie accomplished this scoring surge by getting hot from three-point range, and using his athleticism to fly to the rim on cuts and for offensive rebounds," Soupe noted. "Personally looking forward to having him on the team next season."

Hopefully, the Spurs guard will stick around. He is a restricted free agent this offseason.

You can visit Champagnie's mural at 4122 S Flores St., 78214.