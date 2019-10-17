SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs officially have the best coach in the game, according to NBA General Managers.

The GMs responded to 50 different questions about the best teams, players, coaches, fans and off-season moves. They were not permitted to vote for their own team or personnel.

The Silver & Black coach appeared four times on the survey:

Who is the best head coach in the NBA?

1. Gregg Popovich, San Antonio — 55%

2. Erik Spoelstra, Miami — 17%

3. Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee — 10%

4. Steve Kerr, Golden State — 7%

Which head coach is the best manager/motivator of people?

1. Gregg Popovich, San Antonio — 41%

2. Doc Rivers, LA Clippers — 31%

3. Steve Kerr, Golden State — 17%

Which head coach makes the best in-game adjustments?

1. Rick Carlisle, Dallas — 28%

2. Brad Stevens, Boston — 17%

3. Quin Snyder, Utah — 14%

4. Steve Clifford, Orlando — 10%

Gregg Popovich, San Antonio — 10%

Which head coach has the best defensive schemes?

1. Quin Snyder, Utah — 28%

2. Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee — 24%

3. Nate McMillan, Indiana — 7%

Gregg Popovich, San Antonio — 7%

Doc Rivers, LA Clippers — 7%

Erik Spoelstra, Miami — 7%

Brad Stevens, Boston — 7%

