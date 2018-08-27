Spurs legend Manu Ginobili announced his retirement from basketball Monday, and San Antonio has some feelings...

Today, with a wide range of feelings, I'm announcing my retirement from basketball. IMMENSE GRATITUDE to everyone (family, friends, teammates, coaches, staff, fans) involved in my life in the last 23 years. It's been a fabulous journey. Way beyond my wildest dreams. pic.twitter.com/3MLCUtmd6K — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) August 27, 2018

Many tweeted that this is truly the "end of an era" and about their nostalgia for the time when Manu, Tony Parker and Tim Duncan were on the court together.

End of an Era in San Antonio pic.twitter.com/JEavxEIZVw — Ramey (@ryanramey14) August 27, 2018

The hashtag #GraciasManu is also trending on Twitter.

You can't forget gifs of classic Manu moments.

The San Antonio Spurs are paying tribute to Ginobili on social media with vintage photos and a montage video that has already been shared more than 10,000 times.

San Antonio Spurs guard @manuginobili today announced that he will retire after a 23-year professional career. #GraciasManu



More: https://t.co/ZljcZ2KGOR pic.twitter.com/M19pA1pywX — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 27, 2018

Many are also thanking the G.O.A.T for his commitment to San Antonio over the years.

... brb we'll just be over here sobbing in the corner.

