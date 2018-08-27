Spurs legend Manu Ginobili announced his retirement from basketball Monday, and San Antonio has some feelings...
Many tweeted that this is truly the "end of an era" and about their nostalgia for the time when Manu, Tony Parker and Tim Duncan were on the court together.
The hashtag #GraciasManu is also trending on Twitter.
You can't forget gifs of classic Manu moments.
The San Antonio Spurs are paying tribute to Ginobili on social media with vintage photos and a montage video that has already been shared more than 10,000 times.
Many are also thanking the G.O.A.T for his commitment to San Antonio over the years.
... brb we'll just be over here sobbing in the corner.