GOOAAALLLL! Manu Ginobili celebrates Argentina's World Cup win with his furry friend

SAN ANTONIO — Argentina walked off the pitch the new World Cup champs after defeating France in penalty kicks after a 3-3 draw.
When it was all over, Argentina and their fans across the globe erupted in celebration seeing the team rejoice on the pitch, soccer star Lionel Messi finally winning his first World Cup title, and the end of a 30 year World Cup drought for the country.
And celebrating the Argentina win was San Antonio Spurs great, Manu Ginobili.
Ginobili, who is from Bahia Blanca, Argentina, exploded with happiness once Argentina won it all and shared his excitement on social media.
Joined by his tiny pup, Ginobili yelled out "Goal" triumphantly and his furry pal joined in the victory cry!
Adding to the pride swelling from Ginobili, he also congratulated Messi on his accomplishment at winning the best player award.
The celebration in Argentina was immense and the streets were blanketed with fans expressing their joy over the World Cup win.
For Argentina, the country is now home to a newly-crowned World Cup champion with Messi and a four-time NBA title holder and Olympic Gold medal winner with Ginobili.
