Get a limited edition Spurs / KENS 5 T-shirt for donating to Spurs Give Together Fund

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 and the Spurs are teaming up to help provide much-needed relief for those affected by COVID-19 in our community.

The Spurs Give Together Fund will distribute help to first responders, businesses and families who are in need.

As an exclusive thank you from KENS 5 and the Spurs, everyone who donates $50 or more will receive a limited edition "Spurs - Family Together" T-shirt for FREE!

Donate now at SpursGive.org/together

There's a limited number of shirts, so Spurs fans, give generously and get your shirt today!

The Spurs Give Together Fund has raised $700,000 so far to go toward COVID-19 relief in San Antonio, Spurs Give executive director Jennifer Regnier said Thursday during a Zoom conference with local media.

Spurs legend David Robinson and one of his three sons, David Jr., who serves as a Spurs Give board member, also participated in the Zoom call.

