GAMEDAY: Spurs take on Lakers in first of two games at AT&T Center

Los Angeles might be without LeBron James, and San Antonio may miss LaMarcus Aldridge. It's still shaping up to be an interesting two-game set at the AT&T Center.

SAN ANTONIO — Pre-game notes

Will LeBron James play?

LeBron James celebrates his 36th birthday today at the start of his 18th year in the NBA, and it still doesn't look like his inevitable duel with Father Time is anywhere close. He's listed as questionable after tweaking his left ankle, and San Antonio would need to take advantage if the King stays in a throne on the bench, or if he's limited.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel alluded to LeBron playing before the game.

Should LeBron play, it will be interesting to see who guards him. Keldon Johnson would be the logical choice, being the only player with the big body and quick feet to challenge James at all levels. Lonnie Walker IV would be an interesting matchup if the Spurs go with a small lineup, but smaller defenders tend to struggle against the incomparably athletic LeBron.

Dejounte Murray spoke about his favorite player growing up, who he said has become a big brother to him. Once they're on the court, however, that all goes out the window. Murray said he'll treat LeBron as an enemy trying to destroy his team, and he'll try to do the same to the Lakers.

Before the game, Popovich had words of praise for LeBron, saying that the fact that he's still playing like this is a testament to his intelligence, tenacity and character.

LaMarcus Aldridge will not play

Aldridge, on the other hand, has looked every bit of 35 in the preseason and first three games of the regular season. He was listed as questionable with a sore left knee after just 4 points and 4 boards in the loss in New Orleans, and has been ruled out.

LaMarcus Aldridge is out tonight, per Spurs — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) December 30, 2020

The defensive problems are real and concerning, with teams attacking him in pick and roll and Aldridge not looking anywhere near as fast or feisty as he needs to be on that end.

His offensive production has been underwhelming, averaging just 12 points while shooting 42% from the floor and 2-11 from three after a lot of talk about his newfound commitment to floor spacing.

Still, he deserves a lot of credit for completely changing his offensive game. Post-ups have been few and far between, and most of his shots are good looks that come off of pick and roll/pops. He's gone from the center of the offense to just a center as the team leans into DeMar and the young core. He should shoot better and could get into a groove if he continues to play the same complimentary style and gets his legs back under him.

Coach Popovich announced pregame that Jakob Poeltl will start.

Who guards Anthony Davis?

If LeBron isn't playing, Keldon Johnson probably isn't a bad choice to stick on LA's versatile big man. Davis would likely torch Gay on the perimeter, but Jakob Poeltl and Trey Lyles have the size and footspeed to bother him, and Drew Eubanks is an underrated and physical defender. The lengthy Luka Šamanić may even get some run, but that's far from a sure thing.

Anyone who draws the assignment will have a difficult time guarding one of the best big men in the game today, but if he stumbles, expect a heavy dose of reminders from San Antonians and basketball fans around the globe that he isn't quite Tim Duncan yet.

AD is listed as probable with a right calf contusion, and Alex Caruso will miss both games.

How well-rested is San Antonio?

San Antonio missed open shots and struggled to drive on the second night of a back-to-back, falling 98-95 in New Orleans. The Spurs turned it over 23 times, shot just 11-36 from deep, got only 12 points total from DeRozan and Aldridge, and only lost by three.

With a few days off to rest, San Antonio should look a good bit sharper. DeRozan will do his best to put the loss behind him and continue forcing the issue on offense and finding his teammates in good spots, as he's averaged 9 assists per game.