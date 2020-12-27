LIVE: Spurs in New Orleans to face Pelicans with a chance to go 3-0

"You have to play on back-to-backs and try to bring the energy again, and either we'll have it or we won't," San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said.

NEW ORLEANS — Shortly after defeating Toronto 119-114 in their home opener, the San Antonio Spurs boarded a plane to New Orleans where they'll try to remain undefeated on the season.

DeRozan scored 27 points and added 8 assists in the comeback, drilling a few clutch triples on the way, and Patty Mills hit his first 8 shots for 21 points. When he missed for the first and only time, LaMarcus Aldridge grabbed the board and banked it in for a late lead the Spurs would protect. Dejounte Murray recorded the first triple double of his career, and the team whipped the ball around for 36 total assists.

Pregame

Even though it's a short turnaround for San Antonio, don't expect key players to rest unless the game gets out of hand. When asked before the game, head coach Gregg Popovich said that it's too early in the season to be thinking about sitting guys or restricting minutes.

Can’t wait for this Keldon/Zion matchup https://t.co/9XtLSyZCKy — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) December 27, 2020

"At this point in the season you go play," Pop said. "There haven't been enough games, nobody can say that they're tired or anything like that. You have to play on back to backs and try to bring the energy again, and either we'll have it or we won't."

DeRozan and Aldridge commanded double teams throughout that Raptors game, and when the ball was forced out of their hands, the other Spurs did a good job of finding the open man for a great shot. Pop seemed pleased on all fronts.

"They're respected players, and they performed well in double teams," Popovich said, "They got it to the open man and either that person tried to score or hit somebody else who was open, so they moved the ball well and didn't get caught in the crowd."

Coming off a nearly perfect shooting night, Mills will become just the tenth Spur in franchise history to play his 600th game for the team. Popovich said the team can't take credit for him being a great person, because he was like that when he came in. He called him a leader, a professional, a teammate, a good player.

"All around he's been one of the really wonderful Spurs over the year," Popovich said.

As for the rest of the Spurs, Lonnie Walker IV and Keldon Johnson contributed and competed on both ends, even as they struggled to hit shots. Pop said the free-flowing play style isn't new, guys are just getting better at it.