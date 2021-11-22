Game Story: Spurs struggle to shoot, trail Suns 90-75 heading to fourth quarter

Phoenix has won a dozen straight games, and the Spurs held a players-only meeting after their fourth loss in a row.

First Quarter

San Antonio was able to get out to a 16-9 start to the game behind the play of their starting backcourt. Derrick White and Dejounte Murray initiated things offensively while working with Jakob Poeltl to contain Chris Paul and Devin Booker in the pick and roll.

Keita Bates-Diop popped in a few putbacks as a starter before the bench unit came in. Phoenix chipped away at the lead and quickly tied the score at 20 as San Antonio's offense hit a wall. The defense held and made some impressive disruptive plays, notching two blocks and four steals as a team in the opening stanza.

Phoenix outscored the Spurs 15-4 in the last five minutes of the period, but the Spurs limited the damage and went to the second quarter down 24-20.

Second Quarter

Phoenix started the second on a 12-4 run, capped by a JaVale McGee post fade to put the Suns up a dozen. Devin Vassell answered the bell with a three and a putback, but Landry Shamet got those five points right back.

As the Spurs continued to struggle from deep they shot threes sparingly, and the Suns were able to focus their defensive efforts on the paint.

Vassell was the only Spur to hit a three in the first half, knocking down a pair. Derrick White stole it from Booker and fed Tre Jones on a fast-break for an and-1, then got a mid-range jumper to go.

Deandre Ayton got going to end the period, finishing with a game-high 14 points and 9 rebounds at the break. Phoenix held a 57-43 lead.

Third Quarter

The Suns built their lead out to 18 as San Antonio continued to struggle from deep, but the Spurs used defense to get back in it and force a Phoenix timeout with the score at 66-56.

After Keldon forced an air-ball miss, Dejounte got a switch onto Ayton and crossed him over into a smooth jumper to cut it to single digits. Phoenix answered, but Derrick got to the cup and hung in the air for a finish.

Devin Vassell hopped into the game and immediately banked in a driving jumper, then curled off a screen and popped in another to make it a six-point game. Phoenix pushed it back to 10, and Pop called time.

Tre Jones got a switch on Ayton and finished a crafty reverse under the bucket. Drew Eubanks dribbled into an elbow jumper, cutting it to 6 once again. He then air-balled a three, but apparently off the noggin of a Suns player, so San Antonio got it back.

Phoenix was able to push it back to a 15-point lead. as the Spurs' bench struggled. Lonnie Walker IV stopped the bleeding by nailing a three off the bounce, but Shamet answered from the corner and the Suns took a 90-75 lead into the final period.

Fourth Quarter

Pregame

The Spurs have started 4-11 through a brutal schedule to start the year, and if they want to end a four-game losing streak they'll need to give the Suns their first loss in 13 games.

After losing to the Timberwolves 115-90, the Spurs held a players-only meeting to talk through some of the on-court issues they've been having. Thad Young said that Devin Vassell led that meeting, and that no matter what else is happening, San Antonio needs to play with effort, focus, and solid communication.

Doug McDermott was ruled out before the game with right knee inflammation, and Coach Gregg Popovich surprised many by saying that Keita Bates-Diop would start in his place.

Jakob Poeltl will also get the starting nod after coming off the bench in that Timberwolves loss, working his way back after missing a few weeks due to COVID-19.