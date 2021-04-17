SPURS GAMEDAY: Multiple starters out for rest against red-hot Suns in Phoenix

KENS 5 is the official TV station of the San Antonio Spurs.

PHOENIX — San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns

When, where: Saturday, 9:00 p.m., Phoenix

All-time series record: Spurs lead 98-78

Last season: Spurs won 2-1

Season series: First matchup

Last meeting: Spurs lost 103-99, January 24, 2020

Suns' last game: Won vs. Kings, 122-114

Spurs' last game: Lost vs. Blazers, 107-106

Suns' last 10 games/streak: 9-1, won 4

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 3-7, lost 2

Suns' injury/inactive report: None

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Trey Lyles, OUT (ankle); DeMar DeRozan, OUT (rest); Patty Mills, OUT (rest); Jakob Poeltl, OUT, (rest)

The Spurs are coming off consecutive disappointing losses against teams missing their best guys in Toronto and Portland. Tonight on short rest against a Suns team with nearly the best record in the league, San Antonio will rest DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills, and Jakob Poeltl.

Gregg Popovich spoke before the game about finding opportunities to rest his guys in a grueling, unprecedented COVID year.

"As the season goes on, you look at schedule and minutes played, and people need to take a break," Pop said. "We did this with Dejounte a bit in the past, and these guys need it tonight. They've hit the wall in that sense, so hopefully they'll be a little fresher moving forward."

With two starters and a key bench piece out, young players like Devin Vassell and Luka Samanic should get some run, along with newly-signed big man Gorgui Dieng.

Vassell, an impressive rookie, didn't play in the previous two games. When asked if there were any injuries nagging him, Pop's response was simple.

"No. We played other guys," he said.