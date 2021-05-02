Spurs trail 76ers 61-52 at halftime

KENS 5 is the official TV station of the San Antonio Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — Live blog

Second quarter

Gorgui Dieng laid one up to start the quarter, then swiped a steal and took it coast to coast for a jam.

Drew Eubanks came in and got a few buckets as well, and San Antonio's defense improved greatly over their first quarter performance.

Keldon Johnson continued to show encouraging playmaking flashes, scoring from the mid-range and finding teammates in dirty areas.

Rudy Gay drilled a three on a feed from Johnson, then stole it and dunked it in transition.

Lonnie Walker IV made a nice back cut, took it across the key at Danny Green, and dunked all over him with the left.

He came down and took it to the rim strong again, finishing with a jelly roll. The next possession, he hit a three off a screen to make it a one-possession game.

Seth Curry and Danny Green each hit a three, pushing the Philly lead back to nine. The Spurs trailed 61-52 at the break.

Spurs trail 61-52 at halftime



Lonnie: 16p, 3-4 3pt

Rudy: 11p, 6r, 1s

Gorgui: 9p, 3r, 2a, 1s

Keldon: 8p, 2r, 2a, 1s

Drew: 4p, 4r, 1b

Devin: 2p, 3r

Luka: 2p, 1r

Tre: 2a

Patty: 2a, 1r, 1s, 1b

KBD: 3r, 1a

Embiid: 19p, 4r, 3 pf — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) May 3, 2021

First quarter

Philly built an 18-8 lead behind a dominant 13 points from Joel Embiid. Not many people can slow him down in the post, and Drew Eubanks had an especially tough time filling in for Jakob Poeltl.

Keldon Johnson and Rudy combined for 10 early points, and Gorgui Dieng came off the bench and drilled a triple. Lonnie Walker IV drove in for a floater to make it 22-17 Sixers.

Seth Curry made a three, then Dwight Howard missed his first three tip in attempts before finally finishing the fourth. Curry made another three, putting Philly up 30-17.

The Sixers built their lead to 17, but a three from Lonnie, a spinning drive by Luka Samanic, and another Walker triple cut it back to single digits.

San Antonio trailed 37-27 after a quarter.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers

When, where: Sunday, 7 p.m., San Antonio.

All-time series record: Spurs lead 58-40

Last season: Sixers won 2-0

Season series: Sixers lead 1-0

Last meeting: Spurs lost 134-99, March 14, 2021

76ers' last game: Lost vs. Bulls, 110-102

Spurs' last game: Won vs. Wizards, 146-143 (OT)

76ers' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, won 3

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, lost 2

76ers' injury/inactive report: None

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Dejounte Murray, OUT (knee); DeMar DeRozan, OUT (rest); Jakob Poeltl, OUT (rest); Derrick White, OUT (ankle); Trey Lyles, OUT (ankle).

The San Antonio Spurs will be without four normal starters when they take on the 76ers at home on Sunday.

Derrick White is likely out for the rest of the year with an ankle sprain, and Dejounte Murray is resting a sore left knee. Both DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl will get the night off for rest as coach Gregg Popovich tries to make sure his players have enough juice to finish strong in a tough schedule. It's also an opportunity to give the young guys extended minutes.

Rookie Tre Jones will get the first start oh his NBA career, starting alongside Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Rudy Gay, and Drew Eubanks.