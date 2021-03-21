LIVE BLOG: Spurs trail Bucks 57-50 at halftime after building 14-point lead

KENS 5 is the official TV station of the San Antonio Spurs.

MILWAUKEE — Live Blog

Second quarter

Derrick White and Rudy Gay alternated buckets four times, a 9-2 run that gave the Spurs a 42-28 lead. Gay took the challenge of guarding Giannis and did so quite well, and the rest of the team helped and doubled to force the ball out of his hands.

Milwaukee scored 15 in a row to take the lead back. Bryn Forbes hit a couple in-between jumpers off the bounce and Giannis got to the line a few times on questionable whistles. San Antonio struggled to generate open shots and turned the ball over, and on the other end had too many miscommunications.

DeRozan scored to take the lead back, and Johnson drove in through contact for another layup over a seven-footer. they survived over 6 minutes without a made basket, but their 14-point lead evaporated.

Pop called time with the Bucks up three. Lonnie Walker IV jumped a passing lane for a steal, but on the other end DeRozan got hacked with no call so the ball went the other way.

Jakob Poeltl put it on the floor and drove in for an impressive layup, but Jrue Holiday answered with a three.

Lonnie drove in and beat three defenders, including Giannis at the rim with his left hand. With the half winding down he broke up another pass from Giannis, but Holiday beat the halftime buzzer to put the Bucks up 57-50 at halftime.

Spurs trail the Bucks 57-50 at halftime



DeMar: 10p, 6a

Lonnie: 8p, 3r, 2s

Rudy: 8p, 4r

Keldon: 7p, 3r, 1a

Jak: 6p, 5r, 1s

Drew: 5p, 1r, 1a, 1b

Derrick: 4p, 1r, 1a

Devin: 2p, 1r

Tre: 2a, 3r, 1s



First quarter

Keldon Johnson took a slow drive to the rim for a scoop layup between a pair of tremendous defenders to get the game's first bucket.

Lol, Keldon runs pick and roll through Giannis and Brook Lopez



Jrue Holiday hit a jumper, and Lonnie Walker IV, who worked with him in the summer, answered from the same spot.

San Antonio got a little sloppy, turned it over and gave Giannis Antetokounmpo a layup.

Johnson nailed a triple, but Giannis answered DeMar DeRozan hit a few mid-range jumpers in a row. He air-balled one, but came back and knocked down another to give San Antonio a 13-12 lead.

The Spurs swarmed Giannis inside, and on the other end Jakob Poeltl finished a roll and then a tip-in.

Lonnie ran pick and roll deliberately, hitting the jets to beat his man and attacking Brook Lopez with a finger roll finish.

He contributed to a steal on Giannis and put some jelly on the finish in transition, but braced a fall and stayed down for a moment, but remained in the game.

DeRozan spun into a challenging reverse under the basket that he hit with finesse.

He got a switch on former Spur Bryn Forbes, attacked him in the paint, sucked in the defense, and kicked it out to Drew Eubanks in the corner. He jacked up a three and immediately thought he missed it, charging in for the rebound, but the high-arcing shot ripped twine.

DREW EUBANKS FOR THREE



DeRozan drove again, finding Gay in the same corner for another three. PJ Tucker forced him to miss everything, but Tre Jones grabbed the board and dished to Eubanks for a buzzer-beating layup.

San Antonio led 33-26 after a quarter, led by DeRozan's 8 points and 4 assists.

Pregame

When, where: Saturday, 8:00 p.m., Milwaukee

All-time series record: Spurs lead 50-41

Last season: Tied 1-1

Season series: First meeting of the season

Last meeting: Spurs won 126-104, January 6, 2020

Bucks' last game: Won vs. Sixers, 109-105 (OT), March 17

Spurs' last game: Won vs. Cavaliers, 116-110, March 19

Bucks' last 10 games/streak: 9-1, won 5

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, won 2

Bucks' injury/inactive report: Rodions Kuruks, OUT

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Dejounte Murray, OUT (rest); Patty Mills, OUT (rest); Keita Bates-Diop, OUT (hamstring).

It's hard enough playing in Milwaukee against a Bucks team this stacked, but the Spurs will do it on short rest without two key players in Dejounte Murray and Patty Mills.

Lonnie Walker IV will start after not playing in last night's win. When asked what he would do to replace Murray in the starting lineup, Gregg Popovich took advantage of the opportunity to give a technically correct answer that revealed nothing.

"As you might imagine, somebody takes his place," he deadpanned, before answering a question about the importance of humor, especially during the past year.

"If you don't find an opportunity to smile or laugh here or there you're gonna go crazy. I think anybody in any endeavor in this past year would agree with that," he said. "Human beings understand that humor, it extends your life, it makes situations tolerable."

This is the first game Bryn Forbes will play against his former team, and he's landed in a great situation in Milwaukee. He played the third-most minutes on the Spurs before the bubble last year, but Forbes is the ninth man playing just under 19 minutes per game and producing at a high level, averaging over 9 points per game while shooting 45% from deep.

It got a little bit too close for comfort at the end, but Keldon Johnson led the San Antonio Spurs to a 116-110 win in Cleveland, becoming the first Spur to put up 20+ points and 20+ rebounds in the same game since Tim Duncan in 2013.

DeMar DeRozan had 20 points and 7 assists in his first game in nine days after his father's funeral. Dejounte Murray and Derrick White combined for 39 points, 10 boards and 5 assists,

After Johnson's dominant effort, coach Gregg Popovich may have bestowed a new nickname on him.