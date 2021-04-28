Spurs trail Heat 55-54 at halftime in a back-and-forth contest

KENS 5 is the official TV station of the San Antonio Spurs.

MIAMI — Recap

Second quarter

The Heat came out in a zone, and on the first possession Lonnie Walker IV hesitated when he caught it open at the arc. The ball found Patty Mills who drained a wing three.

The next trip down Walker got it in the same spot and swished it. Rudy Gay hit a tough jumper to make it an 8-0 run to start the quarter, cutting an 11-point lead down to just three.

Bam Adebayo responded with two buckets inside, and Pop called timeout down 35-28.

Lonnie Walker IV drove to the hoop and finished at the cup, the Spurs got another stop, and Jakob Poeltl put back a missed three to make it a one-possession game.

Adebayo picked up two offensive fouls on back-to-back possessions, one on a hook he got away with earlier in the quarter and another on a charge against Poeltl.

The Heat challenged successfully, making it the third foul on Jakob Poeltl instead.

DeMar DeRozan came back in and hit a mid-range jumper to cut it to two. Adebayo answered with an alley-oop finished, but Lonnie drilled a step-back and then a three to put the Spurs in front 39-38.

It went back and forth, and DeRozan eurostepped in through a defender for an and-1 that just rolled in.

Keldon Johnson finished inside, and DeRozan finished a physical post-up to put San Antonio up 6.

Miami responded with an 8-0 run to go back in front, but the Spurs got the lead back.

San Antonio played perfect defense on the final possession, but a desperation three bounced in off the glass to beat the buzzer.

Spurs trail Heat 55-54 at the break



DeMar: 12p, 2a, 1r, 1s

Lonnie: 12p, 2r

Keldon: 8p, 4r

Rudy: 7p, 2r, 1a

Jak: 4p, 3r, 3pf

Dejounte: 4p, 6a, 3r

Patty: 3p, 2a

Drew: 2p, 3r, 2s

Gorgui: 2p, 1r

Devin: 1r

-----

Butler: 11p, 6a, 2r, 1s

Bam: 14p, 6r, 1a, 1s — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) April 29, 2021

First quarter

San Antonio got out to a rough start with some sloppy turnovers and unfocused defense. Miami took a 11-4 lead, drawing a timeout from Coach Pop.

Jakob Poeltl picked up a soft foul on the first possession, then charged for his second and went to the bench less than five minutes into the game.

The Heat built their lead to 15-6 before DeMar DeRozan backed his guy down to the ground in the post and finished inside. The defense improved, and DeRozan drew a few fouls, grabbed a steal, and dished it to Drew Eubanks who pumped and finished at the rim.

Love the defensive effort from DeMar here pic.twitter.com/4UlLzUD43u — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) April 29, 2021

The Heat came out of the timeout with a few quick buckets to push their lead back to nine before Keldon Johnson drove in and got free throws. After three more against an unsettled defense, Miami built their lead up to 27-13

Miami's zone forced the Spurs into tough shots, but Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker IV, and Rudy Gay each knocked one down one after the other.

Jimmy Butler finished the first quarter with 9 points, pushing the Heat to a 31-20 lead after the first.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat

When, where: Wednesday, 7 p.m., Miami, Florida.

All-time series record: Spurs lead 44-22

Last season: Teams split series 1-1

Season series: Heat lead 1-0

Last meeting: Spurs lost 107-87, April 21, 2021

Heat's last game: Lost vs. Bulls, 110-102

Spurs' last game: Won vs. Wizards, 146-143 (OT)

Heat's last 10 games/streak: 5-5, lost 1

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 7-4, won 3

Heat's injury/inactive report: Kendrick Nunn, Active (neck spasms); Duncan Robinson, active (stomach); Tyler Herro, OUT (foot); Victor Oladipo, OUT (knee).

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Derrick White, OUT (ankle); Trey Lyles, OUT (ankle).

The Spurs have an insanely-difficult 12 games between them and a postseason bid, and they may have to complete the journey without one of their best two-way players.

Coach Gregg Popovich announced before his team played the Heat in Miami that he didn't expect Derrick White to return this season after spraining his ankle in Monday night's win over the Wizards.

It's awful news for White and a huge blow to this team, especially in terms of three-point shooting and defense. Popovich said he'd role with rookie Devin Vassell in the starting unit, and he brings both of those skills at a high level.

"I think that Devin (Vassell) will start, so we can keep Lonnie in his role that he's playing now coming off the bench kind of like Manu did for us, to give us that little bounce," he said.

White's return to the lineup resulted in a slashing of Vassell's minutes despite his production, but now he's poised for more.

"When he gets minutes, he's played well. When he gets fewer minutes, I think the rookie part comes out, where he's probably more in a little bit of a hurry, presses a little bit, wants to do something good, doesn't want to make a mistake," Pop said. "In this situation he will get more minutes, so I expect him to develop very well."

San Antonio will need shooting from him, Walker, and anybody else if Miami goes back to the zone defense that they run more than anyone in the league. It's especially effective against teams with reluctant shooters, and it's the main reason the Spurs managed just 87 points in a 20-point loss when these teams faced off a week ago.