PREGAME: Spurs look to end four-game losing streak, but will need to beat Clippers in Los Angeles

The San Antonio Spurs will try to start their five-game roadie off right when they face the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard on Tuesday night.

LOS ANGELES — For most having a rough time at work, taking a trip to California for a few days probably sounds lovely.

However, if your job is to win basketball games, and your trip to Los Angeles centers around playing the two teams that call Staples Center home, your trip probably won't be all palm trees and fish tacos. The San Antonio Spurs will try to start their five-game roadie off right when they face the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard on Tuesday night.

Gregg Popovich kept things short and curt in his pregame media availability, even by his standards. He wound up laughing at a joke about his mood, shaking his head and saying, "Four days in your room in LA, my goodness."

San Antonio will be without Derrick White, who in his season debut broke the same toe that he had offseason surgery on.

LaMarcus Aldridge has missed the last three with a sore knee, but he'll be available for this one. San Antonio missed his size and floor spacing against the Lakers and Jazz.

Even though the Spurs have lost four in a row, there wasn't a bad loss until they got smacked up by the Jazz 130-109. Utah made more threes than San Antonio attempted in that one, a poor performance all around. The defense in particular is the biggest area of concern for this team.

Leonard has continued to improve since leaving San Antonio, and he's pretty much a consensus top-5 player in the league. Right now he's averaging 22 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals and a block, though his shooting efficiency has been far below his standard.

Kawhi's season hit a bump in the, well, face, when teammate Serge Ibaka accidentally elbowed him in the jaw, leaving Leonard with stitches and wearing a face mask. He's ok, but he's shot 21-57 from the floor since then, including a 4-21 performance in their last game. Los Angeles nearly blew a 31-point lead in that tilt, but beat the Suns.

The 5-2 Clippers are definitely a dangerous team, but they also got completely clobbered by the Mavericks 124-73 in a game without Leonard. The 50-point halftime deficit was record-setting.

Paul George has started the season strong, averaging 25 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals while shooting a blazing 49% from deep. He's coming off 39 in that win over Phoenix. He's questionable for this one with an ankle, and Clippers coach Ty Lue said he'll see how it feels in warmups.

The Clippers are shooting 42% from deep as a team, second best in the NBA. The Spurs have given up 42% from deep to their opponents this year, second worst in the league. San Antonio does a good job of limiting the number of three-point attempts, but they'll need to focus on running guys off the line and contesting well. They saw plenty of tape on what not to do after that Jazz blowout.

Once again the biggest matchup in this game tonight for San Antonio is Keldon Johnson, who will likely spend a lot of time guarding Kawhi and PG-13. He's averaged 16 points, 7.5 boards, 2 assists, and 1.5 steals through six starts, while hitting 49% from the floor, 43% from deep and 86% from the line and defending the likes of Zion, Pascal Siakam and LeBron.

Johnson right now looks like a top-five player from the 2019 draft. He fell all the way to 29, where the Spurs selected him with the pick they acquired from Toronto when they traded away Leonard.