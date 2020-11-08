LIVE: Spurs lead Rockets 31-25 after first quarter

The story below will be updated throughout the game with highlights, stats, quotes and analysis. Follow along on Twitter @bigfunpod for up-to-the-minute coverage.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are set to take on the Houston Rockets, the first of four games on Monday that carry massive playoff implications for San Antonio and the other teams fighting to play for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Pregame

Before the game, Gregg Popovich said that they'd see how Derrick White felt in pre-game warm-ups, and apparently he felt good, because the Spurs say he's available for the game.

It's fortunate for San Antonio that White's knee bruise appears to be nothing serious. His complete game has exploded in the bubble, ripping three-pointers at a high percentage on a high volume. His defense continues to be a key for the Spurs.

Patty Mills will not play in this one, and Pop discussed the strategy of leaving him on the bench to let the young guys play meaningful minutes.

"He's like a player coach," Popovich said of Mills. He said that for right now, he'd prefer to have Patty mentor the young guys from the bench and stay healthy for next season.

Despite all the injuries, the Spurs have a chance to go 6-2 in the Bubble and make the play-in game. When I asked what he would have said if somebody had told him that this result was possible a month ago, his response was short but illustrative: "I would have had them drug tested."

Popovich went on to talk about the playoff hunt and the development for his young players:

"It sounds trite to say every game is a big game. I feel silly saying that, but, you know, the Philly game we lost was a big game too. We made a huge mistake at the end of that game, allowed somebody to have a wide open shot or. You know what, we'd be (5-1) right now, so they're all big.

"At the same time, we had the three starters out, but we decided to sit Patty, and part of that, you have to be realistic. I don't think our chances of winning a championship were great at the beginning of this, nor are they now.

"If that's a fact, then you need to do everything you can to develop and be prepared for next season. So, you know, with the three starters out, sitting Patty made sense, and the development has been off the charts. We're thrilled with it, so it's a win win no matter what.

"Now, if if we are fortunate enough to have another team or to help us and we win today and then the next game, it'll be thrilling, but we've already accomplished what we thought we were capable of accomplishing, and that's what's important. If we we got in now, it would be icing on the cake."

Live Coverage:

First Quarter: Spurs lead 31-25

Derrick White started the game for the Spurs after missing the second half against New Orleans.

Derrick White seems like his knee is just finepic.twitter.com/bQo2oX5ijK — The Big Fundamental Spurs Podcast (@bigfunpod) August 11, 2020

The Rockets built an early 15-10 lead, shooting 3-5 from outside. San Antonio stayed in it thanks to 8 points from Jakob Poeltl, who could afford to finish softer against a Rockets team with no center.

DeMar and Keldon scored effectively, and helped San Antonio build a 24-21 lead.

DeMar likes that mid-range, huh pic.twitter.com/Si8aZnhCpN — The Big Fundamental Spurs Podcast (@bigfunpod) August 11, 2020

Johnson, Poeltl and DeRozan all finished the first quarter with eight points, and as a team San Antonio limited Houston to 25 points by forcing 5 turnovers.