Game Story: Spurs debut new Fiesta jerseys, get another crack at Dallas Mavericks

SAN ANTONIO — Pregame

The San Antonio Spurs are hoping the third time's the charm against Dallas, and they'll be taking the teal, pink and orange floor in their new Fiesta jerseys for the first time.

Fiesta warmups are pure HEAT pic.twitter.com/HDUI2gAxLv — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) November 13, 2021

The Spurs lost the first matchup by five and the second by just one point. To flip the script, they will need to execute on their identity just a little bit better by playing disruptive defense, pushing in transition, and sharing the ball.

"It's an active group, we're not a high scoring team, we can't play isolation, go to this guy, go to that guy, we're not built that way, but they play together really well," Gregg Popovich said before the game. "Fourth quarters need some work with a young group figuring out where the ball should be and making some decisions. They're getting better at that, but the turnovers, the fast break points, they're real active and enjoying themselves, so that's a lot of fun."

Those two losses against Dallas are part of a frustrating 4-7 start for the Silver & Black, but Pop has clearly embraced growth as a main goal for his young team, and he's smiling through the growing pains.

"It's been a joy to be with these guys because of their attitude, because of their day to day, not just work ethic, but the passion they're showing to be active on the court," Pop said. "Whether it's trying to disrupt things on defense or push the ball and throw it ahead, not hold the ball on offense, as a coach, it's fun to watch that. It's kind of like watching four, five, six different guys with the light bulb going. All of a sudden they figure something out and realize, 'hey that does help you, maybe you'd want to do that.' So we're seeing that going on. A couple of games we've had, we just as easily could have won, made a shot at the end, or not turned it over, or made a different decision, which hopefully will change as time goes on. There's a lot of satisfaction in watching this group."

San Antonio is coming off a dominant 136-117 win over the Sacramento Kings as seven guys scored 15+ points. Thad Young was one of them, and he stood out as a passer as well with 8 assists.

Dejounte Murray is the key for San Antonio in all games, averaging over 18 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists per game while hitting almost 37% from deep. He's stepped up in the two prior games against Dallas and Doncic, one of the league's only other nightly triple double threats.