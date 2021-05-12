KENS 5 is the official TV station of the San Antonio Spurs.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Live Blog

First quarter

Keldon Johnson opened the scoring for the Spurs by running pick and roll, changing speeds on Blake Griffin and scooping it past him. On subsequent possessions he encountered more physical defense that sent the ball the other way.

DeMar DeRozan started with three makes, one on an impossible-looking shot through contact.

Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin led the scoring for Brooklyn as they built an 18-12 lead. Jakob Poeltl put back a few misses for the Spurs.

Bruce Brown and Mike James pushed a Brooklyn run to 13-0, building their lead to 31-16.

Pregame

When, where: Wednesday, 7 p.m., Brooklyn

All-time series record: Spurs lead 72-24

Last season: Tied 1-1

Season series: Nets lead 1-0

Last meeting: Nets won 124-113 in overtime, March 1, 2021

Nets' last game: Won vs. Bulls, 106-101

Spurs' last game: Won vs. Kings, 113-104

Nets' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, won 2

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 4-6, won 1

Nets' injury/inactive report: James Harden, active, minutes restriction (hamstring); Kyrie Irving, OUT (face contusion); Joe Harris, OUT (hip).

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Trey Lyles, OUT (ankle); Derrick White, OUT (ankle).

The San Antonio Spurs are set to face the Nets in their first of four games in five nights to close the regular season. A single win by the Silver & Black guarantees a spot in the NBA's new play-in tournament.

Even if the Spurs go 0-4, a single loss by both the Pelicans and the Kings would do it. The Nets, meanwhile, sit two games behind the Sixers and a game up on the Bucks.

Coach Gregg Popovich's bunch is coming off a historic and purely dominant win over Milwaukee, winning 146-125 with six players scoring 19 or more points for just the second time in NBA history.

Brooklyn expects the return of James Harden, who has been out for over a month with a hamstring injury. Head Coach Steve Nash said he'd play on a minutes restriction.

Kyrie Irving took an elbow to the face in last night's win in Chicago, and he's out for this one. Joe Harris is out, and Kevin Durant played over 30 minutes in that game, so fatigue may become a factor.

Harden will come off the bench for tonight, with Mike James joining the starting unit.