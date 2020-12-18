GAME STORY: San Antonio Spurs take on Rockets in final preseason game in Houston

Head Coach Gregg Popovich said that this will be more of a dress rehearsal for San Antonio's regular season opener against the Grizzlies.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs are facing off against the Rockets for one more preseason tune-up game in Houston.

Gregg Popovich said earlier in the week that this will be more of a dress rehearsal for San Antonio's regular season opener against the Grizzlies.

Lonnie Walker IV started the previous game and dropped a team-high 17 points. He, Dejounte Murray and Devin Vassell will probably get another crack at guarding James Harden after succeeding and struggling in the first matchup. John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins will sit.

Things to watch

Will Aldridge, Lyles hit from outside?

The two big men will be asked to hit shots this year, especially beyond the arc. They've gotten up attempts in the first two preseason games, but a bit of rust is being shaken off as they both saw their first NBA minutes since March.

After a lot of talk around the team regarding LaMarcus Aldridge's new focus on the three-point shot, he followed up a 3-10 night from deep with 1-4 in the next game, neither of which is the percentage he's aiming for. He's only 8-26 from the floor to start the year. Both numbers will surely improve.

Lyles has had a rough go, shooting just 1-10 from deep and 4-21 from the floor to start the preseason.

Both of them should continue to let reps fly in this game. The early shooting struggles are barely concerning as far as the season goes, and if either can see the ball go in a bit more it could be an encouraging boost heading into opening night.

What will the lineups look like?

Coach Pop has said that he plans to tinker less in this game and try out more of what the team will go for when the games actually count.

With injuries to Derrick White and Keldon Johnson, will Lonnie Walker IV and Devin Vassell step into those roles for the time being?

Does Rudy Gay stay in the starting lineup? Will Jakob Poeltl remain a bench option behind LaMarcus Aldridge unless the opposition starts two big men?

These questions won't be answered completely by tonight's game, but they'll be our best indication yet.

When asked before the game, Popovich said that the starters would get more minutes. Walker was pulled in the third quarter, and the vets have played less down the stretch as the rookies and other young prospects showed their wares. It will be interesting to see how much run the rookies get in this one if it's close.

When asked what he hopes to see from his team in this game, Pop laughed dismissively.