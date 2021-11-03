KENS 5 is the official station of the San Antonio Spurs.

DALLAS — Recap

First quarter

DeMar DeRozan opened the scoring for San Antonio, taking the taller Kristaps Porzingis to the basket for a contested layup. Keldon Johnson missed his first attempt from deep, but DeRozan found him again and he drained it from the corner. DeRozan, fresh off the All Star snub, also pulled up and hit from mid-range in the first few minutes.

Jak with a lead pass to DeMar



Dejounte Murray took his turn making plays, finding Jakob Poeltl for a shot in close and pulling up from in between. San Antonio took an 11-7 lead early, but Dallas tied it at 11.

Murray secured a steal, but Johnson turned it over with a charge in transition.

Jakob Poeltl went up soft instead of dunking it, missing and going to the line where he's struggled. He hit both though, tying it at 13. DeRozan stole the ball and took it end to end, finishing a difficult layup.

Dallas pushed their lead to three, but DeRozan found Lonnie Walker IV fresh off the bench for a three. After DeMar secured a steal and Dallas' fifth turnover, he calmly passed to Lonnie on the other wing for another three.

Patty Mills came off the bench and hit a three and a mid-range shot, but Dallas answered each as Doncic broke down the defense. DeRozan found Rudy Gay for a triple, and Patty drained another three for San Antonio's sixth three of the quarter in just 9 tries. San Antonio led 32-27 after the first, as DeMar led the way with 6 points, 6 assists and 3 steals. Patty and Lonnie combined for 14 off the bench.

Pregame

When, where: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., Dallas

All-time series record: Spurs lead 113-72

Last season: Tied 2-2

Season series: Tied 1-1

Last meeting: Mavericks won 117-122, January 22, 2021

Mavericks last game: Won at OKC 87-78

Spurs' last game: Beat Knicks 119-93

Mavericks last 10 games/streak: 8-2, won 3

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, lost 1

Mavericks injury/inactive report: None

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Devin Vassell: OUT (healthy and safety protocols); LaMarcus Aldridge: OUT (not with team).

Before San Antonio's first game of the second half of the season, Gregg Popovich made a surprising announcement that LaMarcus Aldridge and the team had agreed to part ways, and they're reportedly exploring trade opportunities for the 7-time All Star.

"He won't be with the team moving forward," Popovich said. "He's been a great teammate, there's no problem there, we just think this is a win-win for both LaMarcus and for the club. When an opportunity arises, that will be up to management, his agent, that sort of thing, and we'll all move forward."

Jakob Poeltl had already taken over as the starting center after Aldridge struggled to defend and stay healthy. He had a tough time adjusting to his new role off the bench, and after strong performances from Poeltl and backup big men like Trey Lyles and Luka Samanic, Pop and the Spurs are ready to move on.