GAME STORY: San Antonio Spurs play home opener against Toronto Raptors

Follow along for updates, highlights and analysis of San Antonio's second game of the year.

SAN ANTONIO — After a strong win in Memphis to start the 2020 NBA season, the Spurs are in San Antonio for their home opener against the Toronto Raptors.

The Spurs will try to build on that victory over the Grizzlies, during which the starting unit with Keldon Johnson scored 101 points and shot 43% from three.

There are no fans in the stands, but veteran guard Patty Mills said it was good to be back in the arena for their first game since March.

Coach Popovich said it's been rewarding to watch the development of young players in the system like Dejounte Murray, Derrick White and others. Speaking of White, Pop doesn't have an exact timetable for his return, but says it will be "soon."

Another one of those young players is Lonnie Walker IV, who broke down how the Spurs attack in transition and in half-court sets. He said the "point five" style, which makes for constant motion as players decide if they'll shoot, pass or drive .5 seconds after they catch it.

DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gay and Jakob Poeltl are all playing against their old team, and former Spur Aron Baynes will likely start for the Raptors.

Before the game, Pop and Patty both spoke glowingly about the big guy.

"He's a wonderful human being, a tough nut on the court, he gets after it, and takes no prisoners, he's there to win. Off the court, he's a sweetie pie.

"I love his grit, his determination, his determination to get better," Mills said. "He's one hell of a dude once he steps in between those lines, that ferocity that he plays with, and he still finds ways to get better and to continue to develop, which is key. He's grown into a legit 5-man who can shoot the ball, obviously the way that the NBA is going, he finds himself in positions to make big impacts on teams that do really well."