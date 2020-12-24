Pre-game: San Antonio Spurs open season in Memphis with game against Grizzlies

The Spurs went winless in the short preseason, but they played all of those games without Keldon Johnson, who burst out in the bubble as a rookie. He's back tonight.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are in Memphis to start their regular season against the Grizzlies.

The Spurs went winless in the short preseason, but they played all of those games without Keldon Johnson, who burst out in the bubble as a rookie. He's returning from a toe injury tonight.

"I want him to play good offense and good defense," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said when asked about his role, giving sage wisdom as always.

It's unclear if Johnson will play both offense and defense for the starting unit, which Pop was similarly vague about.

"I don't even know what it was last time," Popovich said when asked if he'd change the starting five. "Probably"

We'll have to wait and see who takes off their warmups to reveal those Fiesta uniforms first.

Memphis has built an underrated team around last year's Rookie of the Year Ja Morant, but these are the kind of up-and-coming opponents the Spurs need to beat if they want to improve on last year.