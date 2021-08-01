LIVE: San Antonio Spurs get one last shot at the Los Angeles Lakers

LaMarcus Aldridge missed San Antonio's first two tight losses against the Lakers, and should help the Spurs match up with a tremendous Los Angeles team.

LOS ANGELES — Recap

First Quarter

The two teams started the game an ice-cold 0-8 from the floor, scoreless through the first two minutes. Keldon Johnson blew past Anthony Davis, but missed an open dunk. He kept attacking the rim, but couldn't get anything to drop.

DeMar DeRozan pulled up for a mid-range that fell, then hit Dejounte Murray in the corner for three, prompting a Lakers timeout down 5-0.

Johnson atoned for his misses with a steal, and Lonnie Walker IV got blocked but recovered it to make a jumper. Aldridge hit an elbow jumper, and after an Anthony Davis layup drilled a triple to put the Spurs up 12-2.

DeRozan drove to the hoop and kissed it off the glass, then got a steal and got to the free throw line in transition.

Pregame

The San Antonio Spurs will play the defending champion Lakers for the third time in nine days, looking to build on two competitive losses.

The Spurs should have a key piece that they were missing in those first two contests: LaMarcus Aldridge. The veteran big man should help San Antonio match up with a tremendous Los Angeles team.

The bright side of this brutal stretch with the Lakers to start the season is that San Antonio won't have to face them again this year. In fact, even before getting this final game against the Los Angeles out of the way, the Spurs have the easiest remaining schedule in the league, according to Tankathon.

Tonight's game will come down to whether or not San Antonio can limit the spectacular duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis for a full 48 minutes. Keldon Johnson mainly guarded LeBron in the first two games, with Jakob Poeltl in the starting lineup for Aldridge. That left DeMar DeRozan checking the much larger Marc Gasol, but he did an admirable job.

Will Coach Popovich go with a bigger lineup using Aldridge and Poeltl at the same time? If so, the Gasol matchup isn't a bad one for Aldridge and allows DeRozan to play shooting guard, though Lonnie Walker IV would likely have to move to the bench.

San Antonio decided to simply replace Poeltl with Aldridge in that starting lineup, and Aldridge will likely struggle to stay in front of the gigantic guard that is Anthony Davis on the perimeter. It also still forces DeRozan to expend energy on defense doing all he can to prevent Gasol from getting the ball down low.

Spurs going with a smaller lineup.



I don’t like the LaMarcus/AD matchup one bit! https://t.co/xMWWRzYhj2 — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) January 8, 2021

Coach Popovich's entire pre-game media appearance focused on the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.