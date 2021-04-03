Game Story: San Antonio Spurs face off against Oklahoma City Thunder in final game before All Star Break

KENS 5 is the official station of the San Antonio Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — Pregame

When, where: Thursday, 8:00 p.m., San Antonio

All-time series record: Spurs lead 97-79

Last season: Tied 2-2

Season series: Tied 1-1

Last meeting: Thunder won 102-99, February 24, 2021

Thunder last game: Lost at Dallas 87-78

Spurs' last game: Beat Knicks 119-93

Thunder last 10 games/streak: 4-6, lost 2

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 7-3, won 1

Thunder injury/inactive report: Al Horford: DAY-TO-DAY; Hamidou Diallo: OUT; George Hill: OUT (thumb).

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Devin Vassell: OUT (healthy and safety protocols); LaMarcus Aldridge: OUT (illness); Rudy Gay: OUT (health and safety protocols); Derrick White: OUT (health and safety protocols); Keldon Johnson: ACTIVE (health and safety protocols) .

The Spurs are coming off one of their biggest wins of the year, but they're definitely still not happy about losing to the Thunder a week ago at the buzzer.

"We owe them, OKC, we owe them. It's really important to get this win, mainly I'm a competitor, I want to win, they beat us last time, so I really really want this win," Dejounte Murray said.

San Antonio is currently 18-13 with just a game to go before the All Star break, when they'll have an opportunity to make sure Derrick White, Devin Vassell, and Rudy Gay get back healthy after missing time due to coronavirus.

LaMarcus Aldridge will miss his second game in a row due to a stomach illness.

Previous game

The San Antonio Spurs demolished the Knicks 119-93 with a strong second half, extra impressive on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Ten players scored in double figures, led by Trey Lyles who put in a season-high 18 points. Second-year player Luka Samanic scored a career-high 14 points, and Dejounte Murray had an efficient 17 and 6 assists. DeMar DeRozan had 10 points and 11 assists as San Antonio put up 31 assists to just 8 turnovers. The team made a season-high 18 triples, and scored 68 points in the second half on tired legs against one of the better defensive teams in the league.