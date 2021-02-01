LIVE: Derrick White returns as Spurs look to turn the tables in a rematch with the Lakers

Coach Popovich said that White would come off the bench on a minutes restriction, and LaMarcus Aldridge would miss his second-straight game.

SAN ANTONIO — Pre-game notes

Gregg Popovich started his pre-game media availability by confirming that Derrick White would make his season debut, but come off the bench with a minutes restriction. He said that LaMarcus Aldridge remains out with a sore knee, and he'll start Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker IV, DeMar DeRozan, Keldon Johnson, and Jakob Poeltl.

White was second in the league for blocks among guards, and second in the league in charges drawn, all while playing a smaller role off the bench for most of last year. In the bubble, he proved to be San Antonio's best two-way player by kicking up all parts of his versatile offensive game.

He signed a four-year contract extension worth $74 million at the last possible moment in the offseason, and figures to be a key piece in San Antonio for the foreseeable future. It will be interesting to see who plays fewer minutes as he eases back into the rotation.

In another long-awaited debut, San Antonio will play on their Fiesta-themed court for the first time in their new Fiesta jerseys. The Spurs will play with this court every time they don the teal, orange and pink at home, which really should be every time they play.

LeBron James will play after being listed as questionable again with a sore ankle. He had 26 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds, a block and a steal in LA's 121-107 win over San Antonio on his 36th birthday Wednesday.

He was one of many who congratulated Becky Hammon on her historic achievement as the first woman to act as head coach in an NBA game. In Pop's first comments since getting tossed in the second quarter, he heaped praise on an assistant he believes is more than qualified to be an NBA head coach.

"We didn't hire Becky to make history, she earned it," Popovich said, acknowledging the barriers women face, especially in sports, while focusing on the gender-less reasons he pointed to Hammon and told her she was in charge on his way off the floor.

Like the rest of the Spurs who have talked about Hammon since she broke that glass ceiling Pop spoke about her as a leader with a brilliant basketball mind, a competitor who cares about her teammates, and somebody who absolutely belongs.

Popovich noted that the Lakers were her scout team, so it made the most sense to hand her the reins since she prepares the most for this matchup and as a result knows more about the Lakers than he does.