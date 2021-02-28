The Spurs are still without a handful of key players due to positive coronavirus tests, but DeRozan should help improve the scoring that sputtered last game.

SAN ANTONIO — Pregame

When, where: Wednesday, 7:00 p.m., San Antonio

All-time series record: Spurs lead 48-19

Last season: Spurs won 2-0

Season series: Spurs trail, 1-0

Last meeting: Pelicans won 98-95, December 27, 2020

Pelicans' last game: Lost at Milwaukee, 129-125

Spurs' last game: Lost versus Thunder, 102-99

Pelicans' last 10 games/streak: 4-6, lost 1

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, lost 1

Pelicans' injury/inactive report: JJ Redick: OUT (hamstring)

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Devin Vassell: OUT (healthy and safety protocols); Quinndary Weatherspoon: OUT (health and safety protocols); Keldon Johnson: OUT (health and safety protocols); Rudy Gay: OUT (health and safety protocols); Derrick White: OUT (health and safety protocols); DeMar DeRozan: ACTIVE (personal); LaMarcus Aldridge: ACTIVE (wrist).

DeMar DeRozan spent some time away from the Spurs after the passing of his father, Frank. He was out for the 102-99 loss in Oklahoma City, but will be back on the court in San Antonio to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans.

San Antonio is still without five players who are in the NBA's coronavirus health and safety protocol, and the next guys up played decent defense in the previous game but struggled to score. Getting DeRozan back in the mix should help a lot.

LaMarcus Aldridge's status was up in the air due to a sore wrist, but Coach Popovich said before the game that Aldridge would play tonight. He came off the bench in the last game for the first time since he was a rookie, and that looks like the path forward for now.

Popovich said he wasn't sure when all of the players in the health and safety protocols would get back. He said some might return before the All Star break, but they wouldn't have a full squad by then.