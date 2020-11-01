Second Quarter

Spurs 57, Grizzlies 63

At halftime of tonight's game, Memphis leads by six points after a first half in which they shot 44% from the floor. San Antonio actually shot a few ticks better at 47%, but didn't get to the charity stripe as often as the home team.

LaMarcus Aldridge, meanwhile, hit a milestone in the first 24 minutes of play.

---

With six minutes to go until halftime, Memphis has opened up a double-digit lead on San Antonio as the Grizzlies keep their foot on the gas. The home team leads, 54-42.

First Quarter

Spurs 32, Grizzlies 37

At the end of an action-packed first quarter, Memphis leads by five points after battering San Antonio for nearly 40 points. Aldridge leads all players early with 10 points as the Spurs shot 50% from the field in the first dozen minutes.

---

The teamwork is strong early in Memphis, leading to buckets like this from Dejountey Murray.

Memphis, though, has had a huge first quarter so far. The Grizzlies lead the Spurs, 33-25, with just over a minute remaining in the opening period.

---

The Spurs and Grizzlies are off to an even-footed start in Memphis, with the home team leading by two nearly halfway through the first quarter. LaMarcus Aldridge already has seven points for the Silver and Black.

Pregame

Fresh off consecutive eye-opening victories over the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics this week, San Antonio continues a four-game road trip with a stop in Memphis and a date with the 16-22 Grizzlies, winners of three straight and four of their last five.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. CT. Follow along here for updates.