For the second time in his career, Tony Parker will take the floor and the San Antonio Spurs will be his opponent. If the Silver and Black have their way, this time won't be anything like the first one.

On January 14, the Spurs played a tribute video for Tony Parker in his return to the AT&T Center. Then the Charlotte Hornets, coached by former Spurs assistant James Borrego, cruised to a 108-93 win.

The Spurs have been playing better basketball in the ensuing weeks, but have not been a strong team in away games. Away from the AT&T Center, San Antonio is just 14-23, but the team still finds itself in position to make the playoffs in the NBA's Western Conference.

San Antonio enters Tuesday's action in a tie for seventh place in the West, but just one game behind the fifth-seeded Utah Jazz. The magic number for the Spurs is three, meaning a combination of three Kings losses and Spurs win guarantees a spot in the playoffs. For the Spurs, it would be a record-tying 22nd consecutive appearance.

On the other side, the Hornets are two games behind the Heat for the final playoff spot in the East. Outside of the play of All-Star Kemba Walker, they've had a disappointing season.

Tip-of is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.