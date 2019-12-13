Pregame

Well rested after a five-day hiatus from the grind of a taxing schedule, the Spurs put their time off to good use.

The Spurs, who host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night, haven't played in a game since pulling out a 105-104 overtime win against the Sacramento Kings last Friday at the AT&T Center.

That victory was the second in a row for the Silver and Black, who hadn't won back-to-back games since starting the season 3-0. Thursday night's game tips off at 7:30 p.m. CT. Follow along here for live updates.

