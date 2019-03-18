The Spurs' stars shined just a little brighter than the Warriors' illustrious superstars Monday night at the AT&T Center. DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 26 points, while also tallying 9 rebounds and 8 assists. LaMarcus Aldridge put up 23 points and 13 boards.

Also in double figures for the Spurs were Derrick White (12), Rudy Gay (17) and Patty Mills (10). The Silver & Black out-rebounded the defending champs and took better care of the ball.

Golden State missed a lot of threes they usually make. The trio of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson scored 24, 25 and 14 points, respectively, but they made just 10 of 37 three-point attempts.

The Spurs have now won nine straight games, the longest such streak in the NBA. Next up: a home game Wednesday against the Miami Heat.

FOURTH QUARTER:

Golden State's 'Splash Brothers' are known for making some crazy shots, but they weren't on their A-game Monday. DeMar DeRozan, though, made the shot that clinched it: a fallaway jumper with the shot clock winding down. That ended up being the last made shot of the game.

With the lead at 8 points with about 8 minutes remaining, things got wild for a few plays. Klay Thompson made back-to-back threes for the Warriors, but in between, Marco Belinelli completed a four-point play. The foul was on Kevin Durant, his fifth.

After Golden State won the third quarter, 31-24, the Spurs scored 6 of the first 8 points in the fourth, drawing a timeout with 9:37 to play. The Spurs' lead was 88-80. The Spurs have advantages in rebounding and turnovers, and the Warriors' edge from behind the three-point line was minimal.

THIRD QUARTER:

After three, the Spurs lead 82-78.

The Warriors grabbed a 78-77 lead, but the Spurs scored the last five points of the period. Both of these teams move the ball well, but the Spurs' passing is poetic at times.

The Spurs got the lead back up to 10 on this sweet alley-oop, but it wouldn't last. Five minutes later, the Spurs had to call timeout as the Warriors got back within one possession.

Klay Thompson has had an off night, going 1-for-11, and Stephen Curry has been just a little better, shooting 5-of-17 (3-12 from deep). But the Warriors are deep and can feel unstoppable with momentum on their side.

The Warriors are known as a third-quarter team, meaning they often come back or pull away just after halftime. One way to prevent that from being a reality? Keep attacking with the lead. DeMar DeRozan knows what's up.

SECOND QUARTER:

At halftime, the Spurs lead 58-47.

A LaMarcus Aldridge jumper with four minutes left in the quarter gave the Spurs a 47-38 lead and drew a Warriors timeout. The hoop game LA 11 points to go along with 5 rebounds, 2 assists and a block in his first 14 minutes on the floor. It helps that he started 5-of-6 from the floor on a night when most other All-Stars on the floor took a while to get going offensively.

The Spurs can keep the lead around double digits, but no lead is safe around the Warriors when they start making shots. The Silver & Black can't get comfortable. Aldridge and Rudy Gay lead all scorers with 13 in the first two quarters. Derrick White added 12 and DeMar DeRozan has 10 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Spurs shot 48 percent to the Warriors' 42 percent. Golden State had just Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry in double figures, with 11 points each. Klay Thompson was held scoreless, shooting 0-of-8.

The Spurs are hanging with Golden State shot-for-shot so far. With 8 minutes left until halftime, the Warriors had just a one point lead. Klay Thompson has been severely limited by strong Spurs defense, starting 0-for-7 from the floor. He almost had his first bucket before Davis Bertans intervened.

Rudy Gay led all scorers with 10 points off the bench for the Spurs.

FIRST QUARTER:

After one, the score was tied at 25.

Welp, there's some Curry magic to end the quarter - a 58-foot bank shot ties it at the break. Strong three-point shooting and stingy defense has been the winning formula for the Spurs, and that continues early tonight. The Silver and Black shot just under 43 percent from behind the arc and held the NBA's most dangerous offense to 36 percent shooting - including an atrocious 22 percent from three.

Meanwhile, was anyone expecting the Andrew Bogut show? While Steph Curry and Klay Thompson went 2-15 during the first frame, the Australian big man picked up the slack with five points and two rebounds in seven minutes of action.

Five minutes in, the Warriors start cold while the Spurs continue their streak of strong defense - and they're shooting well enough to pull ahead for a five-point lead. Just under 46 percent shooting for the Silver and Black, while Golden State struggles at a 30 percent field goal percentage. The Warriors can get hot quickly, though.

Pregame

The Spurs are playing some of their best basketball of the season and are inching closer to locking up a playoff berth, but Monday night's game against the Golden State Warriors will be a tough one.

The two-time defending champions eliminated the Spurs from the playoffs in 2018 and the teams have split two previous meetings this year. The Warriors are getting Kevin Durant back in the mix, but center DeMarcus Cousins and key reserve Andre Iguodala will be out.

The Warriors boast the best record in a difficult Western Conference and are the only team in the West to have already clinched a playoff spot. The Spurs sit seven games behind Golden State in sixth place entering Monday's games. The more important number for the Spurs, though, is the 4.5-game lead they have on the Sacramento Kings, who reside in ninth place, below the cutoff to reach the postseason.

After this one, the Spurs have 11 games left, and eight of those games will be played against teams with losing records.

Tip-off for Monday's game is slated for 7 p.m. at the AT&T Center.