CHICAGO — The season is still young, but the Spurs find themselves in a slightly precarious position.

After a strong start that included a 4-game winning streak, the Spurs are just 3-8 in their last 11 games. Now at 9-10, the Silver & Black take on the 5-15 Chicago Bulls. The Spurs will play one more game on the trip to the upper Midwest before returning to the AT&T Center Friday to face the Rockets. That game will come Wednesday night in Minnesota.

Last time out, the Spurs couldn't hold a late lead, dropping their game in Milwaukee.

The Silver & Black will be without former Bull Pau Gasol, who is out with left foot soreness.

The young Bulls have not lived up to their potential yet this year, but they haven't had their full team available. Point guard Kris Dunn (knee), forward Lauri Markkanen (elbow) and forward Bobby Portis (knee) have yet to play this season. That's three of their top eight players. The Bulls are also missing key reserve guard Denzel Valentine, who is expected to be out until at least April 1 with an ankle injury.

Follow along here for live analysis of the game, beginning at 7:30 Central Time.

