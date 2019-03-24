FIRST QUARTER:

After one, the Spurs lead 31-24.

The Spurs knew which matchup they want to attack in this one. LaMarcus Aldridge took 6 of the first 12 shots for the Silver & Black, and he turned it into 8 of the first 10 points. The game was tied at 10 after about 5 minutes.

Aldridge just kept on going, dominating the first quarter and nearly outscoring the Celtics on his own. After 9 minutes, Aldridge had 17 points, the Celtics had 18, and the rest of the Spurs had 4. Do the math: that's a three point lead for San Antonio.

Aldridge's last hoop of the quarter came off of a classic Spurs basketball moment:

---

When the Spurs wake up on Monday morning, they could find themselves on the verge of a playoff berth.

The Silver & Black take on the Celtics in Boston Sunday night as their three-game road trip continues. The Spurs play the Hornets on Tuesday before returning to the AT&T Center for three of their last six games.

The Spurs have recently had no problem with the Celtics, including a win in their only other meeting this season.

This year, though, the Spurs have not been good away from San Antonio, sporting a 13-23 record in road games.

The Spurs enter Sunday's action in eighth place in the Western Conference, one game behind the Utah Jazz, who have the night off. More importantly, the Kings are creeping up on the final playoff spot, trailing San Antonio by 5.5 games. They play the Lakers in Los Angeles tonight at 8:30 Central. The Kings are the only team behind San Antonio that can claim a playoff spot. The magic number for the Spurs is down to five, meaning any combination of Spurs wins and Kings losses that adds up to five over the last few games of the season equals a playoff berth for the Spurs.

On the other side, the Celtics have had a disappointing year. They're fighting to move up from the number five spot to claim home-court advantage in a likely first-round series against the Pacers. Boston fell a game short of winning the Eastern Conference Finals last year, but has struggled to integrate Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving with the young core that made last season's surprising playoff run.

Boston will be without a couple of key players, with Gordon Hayward, Aron Baynes and Al Horford listed as "out" on the injury report.

Tip-off is slated for 6:30 p.m. Central.