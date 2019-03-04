SAN ANTONIO — Pregame

With a playoff berth locked up and only a couple regular season games left on the schedule, the Spurs are traveling to Denver Wednesday evening for perhaps their toughest game left.

The Nuggets, who at 51-26 trail only the defending champion Warriors in the West, have lost only seven games at the Pepsi Center all season. But that number includes their last home matchup, a 95-90 defeat at the hands of Washington.

If the Spurs (45-33) eke out a win on Wednesday, it could make a potential first-round playoff preview all the more intriguing between a perennial championship contender and a team that hasn't sniffed playoff action since the 2012-13 season.

For its part, the Silver and Black have alternated wins and losses for the past six games, but the team is hoping the squad that recently reeled off nine straight victories – including wins over Golden State, Milwaukee and Denver –is the one they bring to the playoffs.

Wednesday's game tips off at 8 p.m. CT. Follow along here for updates and analysis.