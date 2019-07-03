SAN ANTONIO — Third Quarter: Spurs 60, Hawks 60

Buckle up; it looks like we're in for a while finish to this game.

San Antonio and Atlanta are tied again at 60-60 with 9:27 to go in the quarter after Atlanta surged in the final minutes of the first half to pull ahead by three.

But after a pair of early Aldridge free throws, two straight buckets by DeMar DeRozan and another free throw from Rudy Gay, the Spurs have pulled even with the Hawks, who continue to show resilience in this matchup.

Halftime: Spurs 53, Hawks 56

San Antonio let their guard up a bit early before heading into the locker room.

Up 50-41 with 4:22 left in the half, Atlanta reeled off a 15-3 run to emphatically take the lead heading into halftime for the first time since the opening minutes. Taurean Prince scored six points for the home team down that stretch, bringing his total to nine for the game.

Aldridge and his 11 points still lead all players.

---

Another 11-5 run by the Silver and Black, and the team is up by nine points again as the Spurs and Hawks approach halftime.

Davis Bertans continues to show his potency from beyond the arc, nailing three three-points in less than two minutes to help keep San Antonio's offense energized.

Bertans has nine points with 4:03 to go in the half.

---

5:14 into the second quarter of play, and San Antonio is maintaining a lead, though Atlanta is still within striking distance. Drew Eubanks put the Hawks on notice with a beautiful sequence.

First Quarter: Spurs 27, Hawks 23

San Antonio embarked on an 11-0 run in the closing minutes of the first period to go up big, but Atlanta followed that up with a 10-4 run of their own to close the gap.

After 12 minutes San Antonio is shooting 50 percent from the floor, compared to 36 percent for the opponent. Aldridge leads all players with eight points.

---

Wednesday's affair has been a balanced one through half of a quarter, and Derrick White has already made his highlight-reel play.

White has four early points for San Antonio; LaMarcus Aldridge leads all players with six points early on.

Pregame

Two days after staving off a late-game rally by the Nuggest to cap a 3-0 homestand, the Spurs are traveling to Atlanta for a date with the 22-43 Hawks as they look to move up the standings Wednesday night.

The Hawks have traded wins and losses for the last six games, and only three teams – the Bulls, Cavaliers and Knicks – separate them from being the basement dwellers of the Eastern Conference. But at 21 games under .500, they're on the basement stairs.

The Spurs, meanwhile, are continuing to turn things around after a mediocre Rodeo Road Trip in which they garnered a lone victory in eight games. At 36-29, they hold onto the eighth spot in the Western Conference entering play Wednesday—three games ahead of the Kings but only half a game behind the Clippers.

Spurs center Jakob Poeltl is questionable to play with a sore left hamstring. He's currently second on the team in field goal percentage, shooting 63.1 percent this season.

Tipoff is at 6:30 CT. Follow along here for quarter-by-quarter updates and analysis.