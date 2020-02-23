4TH QUARTER:

Keldon is up to 9 points in ten minutes, and Chimezie Metu has already added 8 points on 4-4 shooting in just 6 minutes.

Sure the Spurs are getting whooped, but that means we get to see rookie Keldon Johnson get some run. He already has a few buckets right at the rim off of assists from Dejounte Murray.

3RD QUARTER: 98-73 Thunder

The Thunder win the third quarter 37-18, opening up a 98-73 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Spurs have been outscored 28-13 in the first nine minutes of the third quarter as the Thunder lead balloons to 21.

The Thunder open the second half on an 8-2 run, pushing the lead to 69-57 before Pop calls time.

HALFTIME: Spurs trail 61-55

The Spurs shot just 34% from the floor in the first half, but they;re still very much in this game thanks in part to 8-20 shooting from deep.

OKC answers with a 16-0 run, and the Thunder now lead 52-45.

Bryn Forbes scores 7 points in under two minutes and Trey Lyles drills a corner 3 to put the Spurs up 9.

1ST QUARTER: Spurs 29, Thunder 29

The Spurs launched 12 long-range attempts in the first quarter, but only hit 4. Tight, competitive game so far.

Spurs 20, Thunder 19 (4:30 remaining): DeMar runs the break and dishes to Patty for three, putting the Spurs back in front

Aldridge posts up, kicks out to White who drives, kicks out to DeRozan who swings it to Patty who misses an open 3, but LaMarcus cleans it up off the glass and gets the and 1 to boot.

Spurs 5, Thunder 4 (10 min remaining): Starting point guard Dejounte Murray has two fouls in two minutes. That's not ideal for the Silver & Black.

The Spurs started a game on a 5-0 run, with Trey Lyles nailing the team's first three-pointer of the game.

PRE-GAME

The last time the San Antonio Spurs played in Oklahoma City, they stopped a five-game slide with a 114-106 victory against the Thunder in their last game before the All-Star break.

Twelve days later, the Silver and Black face the challenge of having to win in OKC again to sustain the momentum they generated with a big road victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

The Spurs end their eight-game Rodeo Road Trip in OKC on Sunday. A San Antonio victory would give the Silver and Black three straight wins for only the third time this season.

Sunday's game tips off at 6:00 p.m. CT. Follow along here for live updates,

