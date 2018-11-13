SECOND QUARTER

At halftime, The Kings led 56-55.

At halftime, just one Spur had 10 points in former King Rudy Gay. A late scoring surge from Dante Cunningham gave him 9 points in the first half.

Sacramento's young backcourt of Hield, Fox and Bogdanovic led the way for the Kings. They each finished the first half with 10 or more points.

In classic Spurs fashion, the Silver & Black had 18 assists on 24 made field goals. Those numbers for the Kings were 14 and 23, respectively. The Spurs committed 2 fewer turnovers than their opponents in the first half.

The Kings' hot shooting carried from the first into the second quarter, with the hosts making 20 of their first 33 shots - above 60 percent. But a balanced effort from the Spurs allowed them to stick around. Five players - LaMarcus Aldridge, Derrick White, DeMar DeRozan, Bryn Forbes and Rudy Gay, accounted for all but 5 of the Spurs' first 42 points with about 4 minutes left in the second quarter. Those five each had at least 7 points.

FIRST QUARTER

The Kings led 25-24 after the first quarter.

A balanced first quarter saw the host Sacramento Kings holding a 1-point lead after the first 12 minutes. Sacramento guard Buddy Hield led all scorers with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting. The Kings shot 50 percent in the first.

After a slow start allowed the host Kings to claim an early 5-point lead, the Spurs responded.

Pau Gasol is out for the Spurs with a left foot injury, but he is still supporting the team.

The last time the Spurs lost to the Sacramento Kings, Rudy Gay played a large role... for Sacramento. That game was all the way back on November 15, 2014. The Spurs' starting lineup included Kawhi Leonard, Tim Duncan, Danny Green, Tony Parker and Aron Baynes.

Now with a completely new team, the 2018-19 Spurs are off to a 7-4 start and beginning a three-game road trip. The Silver & Black have a back-to-back later this week against the Suns and Clippers on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Kings have been consistently near the bottom of the standings in recent years, but are off to a 7-6 start and have a wealth of recent top draft picks. Marvin Bagley III, De'Aaron Fox and Harry Giles are all under 21 and could be key parts of the team for years to come.

