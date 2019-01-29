SAN ANTONIO — FOURTH QUARTER:

Spurs win, 126-124.

Rudy Gay's buzzer-beater lifted the Spurs to victory Tuesday night. As the clock hit 0.0, his jumper gave the Spurs a 126-124 win after the game had been tied.

Gay was just 5 of 15 shooting from the floor, but he made the biggest shot of the game.

That sequence came after a Spurs turnover led to a breakaway dunk and a tie game.

---

The Spurs got the lead up to 7 points with under 5 to play, but the Suns continued chipping away. Davis Bertans would miss this shot; however, he made a much bigger shot in the final minute of a 1-point game.

---

The Spurs would love for this to not be a nail-biter. With one of the weakest teams in the NBA in town, the last thing the Silver & Black want is to have to sweat out the last few minutes. Plays like this will help them keep the lead.

THIRD QUARTER:

After three, the Spurs lead 96-91.

A Marco Belinelli trifecta pushed the Spurs lead to 12 points with 2:20 left in the quarter, but Phoenix continues to stick around. The Suns' Devin Booker leads all scorers with 32 points and the visitors have a 32-27 rebounding edge.

For the Spurs, LaMarcus Aldridge is leading the way with 22 points and 8 rebounds. Davis Bertans and Derrick White have 15 points apiece, Patty Mills has 12, Belinelli has 11 and Rudy Gay has 10 points on 14 shots.

---

The first six minutes of the second half are in the books and the Suns just aren't going away. The young visitors are shooting better than 57 percent from the floor, but have committed 11 turnovers and are missing some rim protection without star rookie Deandre Ayton.

SECOND QUARTER:

At halftime, the Spurs lead the Suns 70-67.



Both teams are committing lots of fouls, which has resulted in plenty of free throws. With 4 minutes left in the first half, the score was tied at 58, so there hasn't been much separation. The Suns are up to 7 turnovers, but the Spurs haven't taken advantage of the extra opportunities enough to take control of the game. Derrick White is up to 13 points and has chipped in 4 rebounds as well.

Davis Bertans hasn't taken a two-point shot, but he's 4-of-7 from behind the arc, so it's all good. His 12 points have paired up nicely with Aldridge's 19.

FIRST QUARTER:

After one, the Spurs and Suns were tied at 33.

The Suns started shooting the lights out to end the first quarter. As a team, the guests are hitting 62 percent of their shots. Devin Booker leads all scorers with 14 points.

For the Spurs, LaMarcus Aldridge is setting the pace with 12 points. His best-looking bucket came after this assist by Bryn Forbes.

Over the past few years, the Spurs have been known for their passing and fluid movement, but not necessarily for their fast breaks. A few more plays like this, and that may change.

---

The first five minutes were not pretty, but the Spurs have a narrow lead. San Antonio is shooting just 4-of-11 from the floor, but have the 11-10 edge thanks to pair of triples by Davis Bertans. Phoenix has committed 3 turnovers and is shooting 43 percent.

---

No DeMar DeRozan, no problem for the Spurs in the past few days. The Silver & Black have been playing without their leading scorer for the past two games and are 2-0 in those games.

The Silver and Black opened a four-game home stand on the right foot Sunday, beating the Washington Wizards 132-119 behind another strong performance by All-NBA forward LaMarcus Aldridge.

RELATED: Bertans scores season-high 21, Spurs defeat Wizards 132-119

Aldridge and DeRozan were not voted as starters to next month's All-Star Game, meaning they will wait until Thursday to find out whether coaches voted them in as reserves. San Antonio's new top duo has led the team to a 29-22 record.

The Suns, meanwhile, come in to Tuesday's game with the worst record in the Western Conference at 11-41. They'll play without their top rookie, 2018 #1 pick Deandre Ayton, who has a sprained ankle.

RELATED: SPURS GAMEDAY: Silver & Black seek to gain steam during home stand

Phoenix has just one win in its last 10 games and has dropped eight straight contests. Still, the Silver & Black can't overlook the young Suns, who took one game against San Antonio on November 14. The Spurs hold a 2-1 edge in the season series, and Tuesday's game is the final meeting of the season between the two franchises.

Follow along with the KENS 5 Spurs team below. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. inside the AT&T Center.