LIVE BROADCAST: WATCH LIVE ON KENS 5: Spurs vs. Rockets

HALFTIME:

The Spurs shot 57 percent from the field (27-47) in the first half as they compiled a 19-point lead in Houston in the first half. The story for the Silver and Black was the shooting of Bryn Forbes, who went a perfect 6-for-6 shooting from long range. His 18 points came on just 6 shots. LaMarcus Aldridge had 13 points and 7 rebounds, while Dejounte Murray only missed once on his way to tallying 14 first-half points. DeMar DeRozan only made one field goal, but dished 5 assists.

The Spurs did an outstanding job containing NBA leading scorer James Harden. The Beard went 4-of-17 from the field for just 9 points. Crucially, he didn't get to the foul line. Russel Westbrook picked up the scoring slack with his 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting.

SECOND QUARTER:

At halftime, the Spurs lead 72-53.

When you're hot, you're hot. The Rockets called a timeout with 8:07 left in the 2nd quarter after a Bryn Forbes three-pointer gave the Spurs a 48-26 lead. That came right after James Harden missed a similar shot for the Rockets.

At that point, Russell Westbrook's 13 points represented half of the Rockets scoring. He and Harden had taken 11 shots each, with the rest of the Rockets combining for 15 shots. Harden made just 1 of his first 11 shots.

The Spurs, meanwhile, were led by LaMarcus Aldridge's 11 points and 6 rebounds in 12 minutes on the floor. Bryn Forbes, who has had some off nights, made all three of his attempts from beyond the arc. Getting good looks in transition is nice, but the defense has been fantastic to start.

Bryn Forbes forgot how to miss, apparently. He made his first six attempts from deep in a historic half in terms of outside shooting for the Spurs.

Forbes' 18 points led the Spurs with 4:17 to go in the half. The Spurs held a 59-38 lead at that point. Russell Westbrook led all scorers with 21 points, but he needed 13 shots to get there. Bryn needed just six. That's efficiency!

Speaking of efficiency, the most efficient shot in basketball is a dunk. It almost never misses! The Spurs got to the rim with ease near the end of the second quarter. They finished the half with a well-earned 72-53 lead.

FIRST QUARTER:

After one, the Spurs lead 35-21.

The Rockets scored first, but the Spurs went ahead and scored the next 16 points in the game. No big deal. The Spurs shot the lights out in the first eight minutes, threatening to turn the game into a blowout. Good defense (3 steals in the first few minutes) and a deft shooting touch from LaMarcus Aldridge (9 points on 4-of-5 shooting) helped the Silver and Black to a quick lead of double digits.

A Rudy Gay three-pointer pushed the lead to 15 points, but the Rockets eventually got going on offense. They weren't able to do much to cut into the lead, as James Harden was limited to 2 points on 1-of-9 shooting.

PREGAME:

A lot has happened since the Spurs defeated the Houston Rockets on December 4, but in some ways, we're still in the same spot.

Yes, the 135-133 double overtime victory brought us Lonnie Walker's breakthrough performance and the controversy over James Harden's fourth quarter dunk that didn't count.

Yes, the Spurs have played three straight additional overtime games since that win, claiming victory in two of them.

But the Rockets are still having a great season behind the otherworldly scoring of James Harden and the Spurs are still trying to get back to .500. And Lonnie Walker hasn't followed that second-half scoring outburst with another offensive barrage.

RELATED: SPURS GAMEDAY: Silver and Black working overtime to climb to .500 mark

RELATED: HIGHLIGHTS: Spurs defeat Suns, 121-119 in OT

While there are still plenty of questions around the Spurs more than a quarter of the way into the season, there's no doubt their rivalry with the Rockets is even hotter now than it was before the memorable game two weeks ago.

The Interstate 10 rivals meet for the second time this season at 7 p.m. Monday at the Toyota Center in Houston. The game will be broadcast by KENS 5, the Official Television Station of the San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs will be thrilled if this game can be wrapped up early, avoiding another thrilling finish like they had Saturday.