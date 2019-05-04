FINAL: Spurs 129, Wizards 112

That's a winner!

San Antonio defeats the Wizards on the road, 129-112, and improve to 46-34 with two games left in the regular season. San Antonio dominated from start to finish, but really put the Wizards in a hole with their 40-point second quarter.

Led by Aldridge's 24 points, eight total Spurs scored at least 10 points in what was an offensive attack as healthy and balanced as your breaking this morning.

Up next for the Silver and Black is a trip to Cleveland for a Sunday night matchup and this season's road finale.

---

The Spurs continue to coast to victory, leading 113-94 with 8:13 to go in the game.

Third Quarter: Spurs 105, Wizards 88

At the end of the third period, it's 105-88, advantage Spurs.

---

With 3:38 to go in the quarter, Aldridge has 20 points and White (eight points, seven assists) is nearing double-double status as San Antonio continues to roll the Wizards. Washington isn't digging itself into a deeper hole, but they're not digging themselves out of the one they found themselves in at halftime, either.

---

The Spurs continue to foster a double-digit lead over the lowly Wizards as the third quarter chugs along. Aldridge has 19 points as San Antonio continues to shoot well over 60 percent from the floor, now allowing Washington the space to inch closer.

Second Quarter: Spurs 77, Wizards 58

Looks like the Spurs are blowing off some steam in the nation's capital tonight.

After outscoring the Wizards by 14 in the second quarter, San Antonio leads 77-58 at halftime. Led by Aldridge's 17-point first-half effort, four total Spurs have scored double-digit points, and the team has shot 67 percent from the field overall.

That includes a 6-10 mark from downtown, as well as a perfect 11-11 from the free-throw line for good measure.

---

The second quarter has been a strong one for San Antonio, who leads Washington 56-45 with just under seven minutes to go until halftime.

The Spurs offense is firing on all cylinder, the team having made eight of its first nine shot attempts from the field this quarter. Among them: this beautiful display of teamwork.

First Quarter: Spurs 37, Wizards 32

After a strong offensive quarter that saw them shoot nearly 62 percent from the field, San Antonio is leading Washington by 37-32.

Aldridge and Patty Mills lead the Spurs with eight points apiece, but the Wizards' Thomas Bryant leads all players after a monstrous 13-point effort in the opening frame.

---

With just over four minutes to go in the first quarter, San Antonio now leads the home team, 19-18. LaMarcus Aldridge is having a strong first quarter with eight points, and Rudy Gay managed to get three points out of this play.

---

The Spurs are shooting 57 percent from the floor in the (very) early going of tonight's game, but the opponent is doing them a few ticks better. The Wizards lead 10-8 almost four minutes into the opening frame, shooting 67 percent from the field.

Defense has typically been the facet of the game the Spurs die or thrive on this season, so the Silver and Black will want to make sure the Wizards don't get too confident with their shooting.

Pregame

With only three games left on the Spurs' regular season schedule, their focus is beginning to turn to the playoffs. But that means continuing to win as many regular season games as they can to improve on their playoff seeding.

Entering Friday night's road matchup against the Washington Wizards, San Antonio was seeded eighth in the West, having dropped to the final spot after their road loss to the Nuggets Wednesday night. That game saw the Silver and Black lose by 28 points and Pop get ejected 63 seconds into the game.

They'll be looking for win No. 46 Friday against a 32-47 Wizards team that is looking to play spoiler at this point. And as any sports fan knows, there are few things more dangerous than a team with little to fight for in the tail-end of the season.

Tipoff is at 6 p.m. CT. Follow along here for updates and analysis.