SECOND QUARTER:

At halftime, the Spurs trail 50-42.

The Spurs just can't score tonight, shooting under 30 percent from the floor with about 5 minutes to go in the first half. Miami's Hassan Whiteside slowed down, but is still on pace for a rare points-rebounds-blocks triple-double.

FIRST QUARTER:

After one, the Heat lead the Spurs, 27-20.

Where's the 'restart' button? The Heat raced out to a double-digit lead in the first 5 minutes. The hosts kept it there for much of the period, thanks to the play of their center, Hassan Whiteside. Whiteside notched 10 points, 7 rebounds and 5 blocks in his first 8 minutes on the floor. If the Spurs can't get him in foul trouble and he stays on the floor at this level of production, it'll be a long night.

In a one-game trip away from home, the Spurs have a chance to get back in a groove following Sunday’s loss. The Spurs dropped a 117-110 contest to the Orlando Magic in San Antonio, snapping a four-game winning streak.

The Spurs come into the game with a 6-3 record, while the Heat are 4-5. Both teams have plenty of veteran talent on the roster, but many of those guys won’t play Wednesday night. Pau Gasol and Rudy Gay are out for San Antonio, while Miami will be without Dwyane Wade and possibly guard Goran Dragic.

The Spurs are expected to have guard Derrick White back for his first appearance of the season. White has been battling a left heel injury since the end of the preseason.

After facing the Heat, the Spurs won’t play again until they host the Houston Rockets on Saturday. The game, scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff, will be broadcast by KENS 5, the official TV station of the San Antonio Spurs.

Follow our live blog here, where we'll provide regular updates featuring highlights and analysis.

