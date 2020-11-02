END 3RD: Spurs 93, Nuggets 89

And there it is. The Nuggets have cut the lead to 4 after what was a nightmare ending to the quarter for the Silver and Black. The Spurs led by 18 with just over 4 minutes remaining in the third frame before Denver went on a torrid run to cut the lead to just two possessions.

Overall, it was a 29-7 run for the Nuggets. Oof.

HALFTIME: Spurs 67, Nuggets 53

The Silver & Black go to the break with a 14-point lead, but so far on the Rodeo Road Trip the second half of games have not been the Spurs' best friend.

After a 17-point first quarter, LaMarcus Aldridge was held scoreless in the second frame, but the rest of the Spurs picked up the slack. Dejounte Murray has 10 points to go along with 5 assists and 4 rebounds, while Trey Lyles has 7 points on 3-3 shooting in his return to Denver.

The Nuggets are shooting above 50%, so that's concerning, but the Spurs have only allowed 12 pts in the paint, and the team is limiting points off turnovers.

These Spurs look different tonight, and it may be the absence of DeMar DeRozan to attribute for the change. Without the iso-heavy small forward, the Spurs are moving the ball better and looking for extra passes.

Spurs 60, Nuggets 43 (5:13 remaining): Who is this team? The Spurs are amped tonight in Denver and have a 17-point lead. This team clearly wants to avoid losing their fifth game in a row.

Spurs 51, Nuggets 43 (7:37 remaining): The offensive barrage shows no sign of stopping for either team. What's surprising, though, is the defensive effort for the Silver & Black; players not known for their defensive prowess (we see you, Marco Belinelli) are making plays and turning stops into easy buckets.

END 1ST: Spurs 40, Nuggets 30

The Silver and Black have a double-digit lead in an all-out offensive duel with the Nuggets. LaMarcus Aldridge tallied 17 points in the first frame, during which both teams shot above 60%.

The Spurs went 7-9 from the three-point line, while the Nuggets shot 6-11 from deep.

Spurs 31, Nuggets 21 (3:04 remaining): It's a battle of 3-pointers so far in this first quarter; San Antonio is forcing the Nuggets to shoot the three-ball, and Denver is hitting them.

10 of Denver's 13 shots have been from deep. The Spurs are 5 of 6 from beyond the arc. LaMarcus Aldridge leads the Spurs with 15 points; he's 2-3 from deep.

PRE-GAME:

It may seem like a month since the Spurs won a game, but it hasn't been quite that long. Losses have a way of piling up and clouding the memory.

For the record, the Silver and Black have lost four straight since beating Charlotte 114-90 on Feb. 1. The victory gave San Antonio back-to-back home wins for the first time in a month.

The Spurs start the second half of their eight-game Rodeo Road Trip on Monday night against the Denver Nuggets, who eliminated the Spurs from the playoffs last year in a grinding seven-game series. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. CT; follow along here for live updates.

