No rest for the weary Spurs. The Silver & Black are playing their second game of a back-to-back Monday night in New Orleans. The team beat the defending champion Golden State Warriors 104-92 Sunday in San Antonio, then hopped on a plane headed east.

The Spurs will be contending with a red-hot Anthony Davis, but this is a Pelicans team the Spurs defeated, 109-95, earlier this month. Since then, though, the Silver & Black have lost 5 out of 6 before Sunday night's win.

The Spurs will be shorthanded again, as the injury report is a long one:

Forward Davis Bertans (concussion protocol), out; center Pau Gasol (left foot soreness), out; forward Rudy Gay (rest), questionable; guard Dejounte Murray (right ACL), out; guard Lonnie Walker IV (right medial meniscus tear), out.

Follow our live blog here, where we'll provide regular updates featuring highlights and analysis.

