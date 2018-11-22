SAN ANTONIO — First Quarter

Spurs grab 32-30 lead after first 12 minutes

After being down 22-15 at one point, San Antonio rallied to a first-quarter lead, buoyed by eight points from DeMar DeRozan.

Welcome back Davis Bertans! — Evan Closky (@EvanClosky) November 22, 2018

Davis Bertans already had a strong first quarter back from injury, chipping in six points of his own.

Pregame

The San Antonio Spurs are just 8-8 in 2018, but they've been able to maintain a home advantage, sporting a 6-2 record at the AT&T Center entering Wednesday's game.

For the Thanksgiving Eve matchup, the Spurs hope to ride that homecourt advantage as the 11-5 Memphis Grizzlies come to town. It's the Silver and Black's last home game before a four-game road trip.

The big question heading into Wednesday's game, set to tip off at 7:30 p.m.: Which Spurs team will show up? The team that beat the defending champion Warriors on Sunday, or the unit that allowed 140 points to a Pelicans squad on Monday?

Follow along here for ongoing analysis, reactions and updates through tonight's game.

KENS 5 Spurs coverage on Twitter

© 2018 KENS